A viral video of Ooni of Ife standing up to greet billionaire Obi Jackson at Muiz Banire's birthday party sparked debate

The moment drew sharp contrast with Oba Saheed Elegushi, who remained seated while exchanging pleasantries with the same businessman

Many social media users questioned whether the monarch forgot royal protocol, while others defended the gesture as humility

A video from Muiz Banire's birthday celebration has set social media ablaze after it captured the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, rising from his seat to shake hands with billionaire businessman Obi Jackson.

The footage, which circulated on Instagram on Monday, 26 October 2026, showed the revered monarch seated among fellow royal fathers, including the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi.

Video of Ooni of Ife at a birthday celebration in Lagos state trends online and fans share their observation. Photo credit@ooniofife/@obijacksonfouindation

Source: Instagram

When Obi Jackson approached the group and called out "Ooni of Ife," the monarch got up, turned around, and welcomed the businessman with a handshake before exchanging pleasantries.

He then returned to his seat. In a noticeable contrast, Oba Saheed Elegushi remained seated throughout his own exchange with Obi Jackson, who walked over to greet him at his chair.

Ooni of Ife: Royal protocol or humility?

Ooni of Ife attends the birthday celebration of Muiz Banire in Lagos state and video of the event surfaces. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

The clip drew immediate criticism from viewers who argued that a king of the Ooni's stature should not have to stand for anyone, especially at a public gathering.

Many felt the protocol required Obi Jackson to approach and greet the monarch, not the other way around.

Others noted that the way the businessman introduced himself, referring to the Ooni only by title without a formal address, reflected a lack of deference to the royal seat.

Here is the Instagram video of the monarch and the billionaire at the event:

Here are reactions from social media users below:

@holarenwajuuu88 commented: "Imagine a whole Ooni of Ife standing to greet."

@hommolle wrote:

"Why is Ooni standing up to greet people? He forgets who he is? Meanwhile Elegusi was sitted while exchanging pleasantries. Na wa ooo."

@aksolilsol said:

"People take being humble as weakness. Ooni should act as a king."

@bdosli reacted:

"Na money oo which yeye humble for this life just have money kings small na presidents of nations go dey respect u."

@jubril_ol wrote:

"Una dey call this one wey e do as a king humbleness as well? Okay ooo"

@ghuzy01 commented:

"See how they even call him self, they just said ooni like that. This king matter just tire me."

@fagunle.fisayo shared:

"See the way then call himself Ooni no respect."

Ooni of Ife and Olori Ronke at event

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming video of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and one of his wives, Olori Ronke, surfaced online during their daughter’s lavish wedding.

The royal couple captured attention with their affectionate interaction as they were spotted holding hands and chatting warmly.

In the viral clip, Olori Ronke was also seen clearing the king’s table before leaning closer to continue their conversation. The lovely moment sparked reactions among fans, many of whom took to the comments section to share their observations about the royal couple.

Source: Legit.ng