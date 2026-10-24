Purported chats between Heidi Korth and Sina Rambo surfaced online on October 23, 2026, containing explosive accusations

The leaked messages allegedly show rows over money, passport seizure, children's expenses and claims of infidelity

Heidi shared a blood-soaked video on Instagram Stories as she addressed the public attention on her marriage

Dagmar Heidi Korth, the wife of Afrobeats artist Sina Rambo, son of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and cousin of Davido, has spoken out after a wave of reports about her marriage resurfaced online.

On the morning of Friday, October 23, 2026, purported private chat messages between the couple began circulating on social media.

Sina Rambo’s wife Heidi Korth shares an emotional message after alleged private chats about their marriage surface online. Photo: fraukorth

Source: Instagram

The messages painted a picture of a relationship strained by recurring arguments over finances, the upkeep of their children, and allegations of infidelity.

According to the purported chats, Heidi accused Sina Rambo of confiscating her passport to restrict her from travelling to the United States.

She further alleged that he had housed her and their three children in an estate whose service charges he could not keep up with, and that his behaviour had eroded her confidence over time.

Sina Rambo, in the same alleged exchanges, reportedly told Heidi to either comply with his wishes, return home, or hand over their children to him.

He also made a reference to "Keith" not being able to win against his family in court, and accused Heidi of disloyalty for sharing a PSquare song on her social media page.

In particularly harsh language, he described her as "worthless" and questioned her ability to "excite her man," while also making degrading comments about her body, saying she had "a stomach that looks like you got a sledgehammer."

Dagmar Heidi Korth expresses gratitude for public support amid renewed attention on her troubled marriage to Sina Rambo. Photo: fraukorth

Source: Instagram

Heidi Korth speaks on her marriage crisis

By the evening of the same day, Heidi Korth took to her Instagram Stories to respond.

She posted a video of herself covered in blood and acknowledged that she had long tried to keep her personal life away from public view.

Despite the painful circumstances, she said the flood of love and support she had received since news of the marital troubles broke had genuinely moved her.

In her words:

"I never planned for my private life to come out this way, as I've tried to keep it private for so long. But the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from friends and even people I haven't heard from in years has truly touched my heart. I'm so grateful, grateful to God to be alive.

My prayer is that my daughters grow up to marry kind, considerate men who love, respect, and cherish them the way they deserve."

Check out Sina Rambo’s wife, Heidi Korth's Instagram post below:

Gov Adeleke’s sons B-Red and Sina Rambo flaunt luxury cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that B-Red and Sina Rambo, sons of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, sparked reactions on social media after showing off their latest acquisitions, a red Lamborghini Urus and a matching red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The brothers shared videos of the luxury SUVs on their Instagram stories on the night of October 7, 2026, with B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, taking delivery of the Lamborghini Urus while Sina Rambo drove off in the G-Wagon.

The musicians celebrated their matching rides with playful comments about “twinning” and “going crazy”, drawing attention to the multimillion-naira purchases, while both brothers are also known as cousins of Afrobeats star Davido.

Source: Legit.ng