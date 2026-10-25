A brother and sister from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) graduated together with first-class honours in completely different fields

The brother, Abdullahi Amuzat, scored a CGPA of 4.94 out of 5.00 in Chemistry, while his sister, Yetunde, was not far behind

The brilliant siblings took to LinkedIn to share the milestone, crediting years of sacrifice, prayer, and parental support

A brother and sister have sparked widespread admiration online after both graduating from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) with First Class Honours degrees in entirely separate disciplines.

Abdullahi Amuzat, who studied Chemistry, shared the news on LinkedIn on October 24, 2026, announcing that he and his sister, Yetunde Fathimo Amuzat, had completed their undergraduate programmes with outstanding results.

Brother and sister make their family proud with first-class degrees from UNILORIN. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Abdullahi Amuzat, unilorin.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Abdullahi graduated with a CGPA of 4.94 out of 5.00, while Yetunde, who studied Health Promotion and Environmental Health Education, earned a CGPA of 4.58 out of 5.00.

UNILORIN graduates: A shared milestone across different paths

In his post, Abdullahi described the occasion as one that surpassed even his own expectations.

"There are moments you wish for, moments you work towards, and moments that become even more special than you imagined," he wrote.

Despite pursuing different academic paths with what he described as unique university experiences, the two siblings were united by a common drive.

He noted that "behind these results were years of learning, sacrifices, challenges, prayers, and the determination to keep pushing even when things were difficult."

UNILORIN graduates: Gratitude to parents and faith

The post placed particular emphasis on the role their parents played throughout the journey. Abdullahi credited their family's support as central to the achievement, describing their parents' love, prayers, and sacrifices as contributions that went beyond what words could capture.

He framed the accomplishment not as a personal triumph but as one that "carries a part of everything you have invested in us over the years."

He prayed that the knowledge they had both acquired would prove beneficial to humanity and lead them towards purposeful careers.

Netizens celebrate UNILORIN fresh graduates

The post drew warm congratulations from LinkedIn users.

Irene Chinedu commented:

"Congratulations. I love seeing things like this."

Hafiz Busari wrote:

"Congratulations to you both."

Elijah Adeniji added:

"Congratulations to The Amuzats'."

Legit.ng reported that a twin brother and his sister had graduated from the University of Ibadan with different grades.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a brother and his sister had earned first-class degrees from Miva Open University.

UNILORIN awards second PhD to nurse with 4 degrees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNILORIN had awarded a second PhD degree to a nurse who has two bachelor's and two master's degrees.

Aisha Jumai Abdulmalik, a food science lecturer and researcher in functional foods and nutrition, took to LinkedIn on October 21, 2026, to celebrate her mother's latest milestone.

While she noted that she herself holds three distinctions and a first-class degree, she made clear that the post was not about her own achievements.

Source: Legit.ng