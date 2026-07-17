A young man has left netizens in stitches after sharing how a small favour for his neighbor escalated into a hilarious, long-term commitment

The man was offered a specific sum of money to pretend to be his neighbour's "best friend next door" in front of her visiting in-laws

After panicking and telling the in-laws that they run a "Bible study group" together, the pair have actually had to start studying scripture weekly

A young man has narrated his story after he agreed to help his neighbour out of a tight spot, only to find himself trapped in an ongoing, elaborate lie.

Taking to the social media platform X on July 12, 2026, user @ok6ixx shared a story that has since gone viral, garnering over 740,000 views and thousands of reactions.

Man gets paid by neighbour to pretend to be friends for in-laws who came to visit. Photo credit: Luka Jankovic, westend61/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Neighbour gets paid to lie to in-laws

According to @ok6ixx, the drama began at 11:00 PM when his neighbour knocked on his door. She was holding a casserole and made a frantic, unexpected plea. She said:

"I need you to pretend we're friends."

It turned out the neighbour had been lying to her visiting in-laws, Dale and Patricia, about having a bustling social life in the building because they worried she was too isolated. To prove her point, she had told them she had a "close friend next door."

However, her plan backfired when the in-laws demanded to meet this mysterious best friend right then and there. Desperate, she offered her neighbour $40 (approximately N60,000) to play along.

Neighbour falls into his own lies

The in-laws then came over, and @ok6ixx began communicating with them and told them they ran a "book club" together. But when the mother-in-law, Patricia, eagerly asked what book they were currently reading, the narrator panicked and said it was a Biible study group.

The lie quickly took on a life of its own. Patricia, the mother-in-law got so excited about the "Bible study" that she announced she would be visiting monthly just to join their study sessions.

Read the full story and how it ended below:

"My neighbor knocked on my door at 11pm holding a casserole and said "I need you to pretend we're friends." Her in-laws were visiting and she'd apparently been lying about having friends in the building because they think she's too isolated. She promised them she had a "close friend next door" and they demanded to meet me. I was in pajamas. She offered me $40. So I took the casserole, went over, and met Dale and Patricia. Somehow I got absorbed into this lie for three hours. I made up stories about our "friendship." I said we had book club. They asked what we were reading and I PANICKED and said "the Bible." We don't look like a Bible study group. My neighbor is covered in tattoos. But her mother-in-law got so excited and now we have to actually do Bible study every week because Patricia is visiting monthly to join us. We tried to read Genesis last night and got into a 45-minute argument about whether Noah's ark had dinosaurs. This is my life now."

See the story shared on X below:

Lady narrates how mother-in-law chased her out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience with netizens after getting chased out of her matrimonial home by her mother-in-law.

According to the lady, her mother-in-law chased her and her little daughter out of the house for undisclosed reasons.

Source: Legit.ng