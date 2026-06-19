A female teacher has identified two things that Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Ekubo, did at his burial that were outstanding

Alexx, who died after battling with metastatic kidney cancer, was laid to rest on June 18 at his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, drawing a massive crowd of mourners comprising his family, fans and industry colleagues

In a tweet, an observant teacher called for prayers and motivation for Alexx's widow and prayed that God consoles and comforts her

A teacher, known on X as @ogedichivic, has drawn people's attention to two things Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli Ekubo, did at his funeral.

The teacher, in a tweet on June 19, posted a picture of an emotional Anwuli, who wore white attire with a white nose mask, at her husband's graveside.

A teacher mentions two things that Alexx Ekubo's wife did at his burial. Photo Credit: @ogedichivic

Source: Twitter

Things Alexx's wife did at his burial

According to the teacher, Anwuli wore her husband's wedding band and hers, and she also blew him kisses, even in death.

@ogedichivic stated that Anwuli's touching acts reminded her of the wedding vows that say, 'in sickness and in health' and 'Till death do us part.'

The teacher appealed to netizens to pray for Alexx's wife and send motivational quotes that would help her in this difficult time.

She wrote on X:

"Alex's wife did 2 things that stood out today.

"1: She wore her husband’s wedding band and hers ( in sickness/ in health ).

"2: She blew him kisses ( even in death ).

"It reminds me of that wedding vows that say.

“In sickness and in health” “Till death do us part”

"Let’s pray for her and send in motivational quotes that will help her when she’s has gotten to her feet her way. May God console and comfort her."

Alexx was buried in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, on Thursday, June 18.

Alexx Ekubo died on May 11 after battling with advanced kidney cancer. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

See the teacher's tweet below:

Alexx Ekubo's wife: Reactions trail teacher's remark

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teacher's remarks below:

@CrispyOnWeb3 said:

"May God console her."

@DoraAd10 said:

"May God comfort her."

@CharlesEnyim said:

"Barely reading and seeing this photo and write up and got tears in my eyes. No one should lose their partner at such a young time of their life. It’s only God that can console her."

@ree_rehanat said:

"I pray that God comfort her and the rest of the family."

@GregNwadinobi said:

"Not all women can do it; they are rare."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had made a rare observation about Alexx Ekubo's wife at his graveside.

Alexx Ekubo's wife performs act at graveside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo's wife had performed her final act at her deceased husband's graveside.

A viral video from the burial ceremony captured Alexx’s wife, Anwuli Ekubo, performing what many have described as her final act of love and farewell to her late husband. Supported by Alexx’s sister, the grieving widow was seen struggling to hold back tears as she approached the graveside for the emotional moment.

Before carrying out the final rites, she was first seen offering prayers for the late actor, standing close to the burial site in quiet anguish. Anwuli later leaned in to give her late husband a final kiss, a gesture that visibly moved those present at the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng