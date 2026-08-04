A Nigerian woman at a church crusade revealed she donated one of her kidneys to her husband of 26 years after he developed a kidney problem

The woman disclosed that the kidney she donated is now failing, yet she asked the congregation to pray for her husband's kidney rather than her own

Her selfless request moved the entire church hall to tears, prompting a pastor to call both her and her husband forward for prayer

A Nigerian woman reduced an entire church congregation to tears after sharing how she donated one of her kidneys to her husband, only to return to the altar years later asking the crowd to pray for him rather than for herself.

The moment was captured at a large church conference in Nigeria, held under a banner reading "Forces That Destroy Kings." During what appeared to be a testimony and prayer segment, a pastor with a handheld microphone asked the woman to share her story in front of rows of seated attendees.

Woman reacts after donating her kidney to her husband. Photo credit: @Apostle Suleman.

Source: TikTok

A Wife Who Gave Everything

The woman told Apostle Johnson Suleman that she had donated a kidney to her husband after he developed kidney disease.

When asked how long the couple had been married, she replied, "26 years" and noted that she was now living on a single kidney.

She revealed that the one remaining kidney she kept for herself had developed a renal cyst, and the congregation's emotion was palpable.

But what stunned the room most was what the woman said next. Rather than ask for prayers for her own deteriorating health, she requested that the pastor focus on healing the kidney she had given to her husband, which was also beginning to fail.

Church Prays for Couple

With the congregation visibly shaken, the pastor called both the woman and her husband forward and asked everyone present to stretch out their hands toward the couple.

He led a prayer asking God to perform a miracle, specifically requesting that when the husband returned to the same hospital where he had been tested, doctors would find something extraordinary.

Reactions as woman sacrifices kidney to husband

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@leta nwa food stuff vendor said:

"I go do am 4 my husband, his a good man. Accepting my sick mother dat has strock he takes care of her as his own mother udoka may God continue to bless U 4 me. Amen."

@Victoriashell said:

"He must be a good man during his youthful age."

@d.mensah added:

"I'll never do such a thing. No way. He is going to get another woman the moment the wife pass away."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady donates kidney to mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady moved people to tears as she narrated the circumstances surrounding her mother’s health.

She shared how she donated her kidney to her mother years after the latter had her first kidney transplant.

Source: Legit.ng