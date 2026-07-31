Qatar's government has published the requirements for attesting a divorce contract issued for non-Muslims living in the country

The service comes with specific conditions that applicants, who are not Muslims, must meet before their request can be processed

The required documents include proof of identity, a church registration card, and Arabic translations of the divorce contract

Qatari government has outlined the fees, conditions, and documents required to attest a divorce contract for non-Muslims through its official Sharek platform.

The service is intended for individuals seeking to have a divorce contract, issued by a competent authority, formally attested. It is available to Qatari citizens and residents registered in the Hukoomi database.

Qatar outlines what non-Muslims must pay for the attestation of a divorce contract. Photo Credit: Karim Jaafar

Source: Getty Images

An attestation of divorce in Qatar is the legal verification process that authenticates a divorce certificate, proving it is a genuine and official document.

Service fees

The attestation service carries the following charges:

1. 100 QAR (N37,320) for three copies.

2. 50 QAR (N18,653) for each party.

3. 50 QAR (N18,653) for each additional copy.

Conditions to qualify

Applicants must meet two conditions before their request can be accepted:

1. The applicant must be a citizen or resident registered in the Hukoomi database.

2. All required documents must be valid at the time of submission.

Required documents

The following documents must be submitted to complete the attestation process:

1. Proof of identity:

- Qatari ID card.

- Passport.

2. Establishment registration card for the church.

3. Three copies of the Arabic translation of the divorce contract, if the original contract is in another language.

The translation requirement applies specifically to contracts written in a language other than Arabic, meaning applicants must arrange certified translations before approaching the relevant authority.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed four conditions that foreigners must satisfy to get permanent residency.

Qatar's citizenship application fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had disclosed the citizenship application fee for foreigners.

According to the Qatar government website, the official application fee for citizenship stands at QAR 3,000, which is the equivalent of approximately N1,123,564.

The fee must be paid as part of the application process before a foreigner can proceed with a bid to become a Qatari citizen.

Source: Legit.ng