A Nigerian lady, who is a nutritionist, has drawn netizens' attention to the conduct of a particular woman around Alexx Ekubo's wife during the Nollywood actor's funeral

Sharing a picture of the woman with Alexx's wife on Facebook, she wondered who she could be, noting that she never left the widow's side

While some social media users opined that the woman is the widow's elder sister, others criticised the lady for her observation

A nutritionist, Nzubechukwu Mercy, has shared an observation she made regarding a particular woman around Alexx Ekubo's wife during her late husband's funeral.

Alexx, who died on May 11 after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer, was buried in Arochukwu, Abia State, his hometown, on June 18.

A lady observed that a particular woman provided great support to Alexx Ekubo's wife during the funeral. Photo Credit: Nzubechukwu Mercy, Instagram/@arochukwumedia

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's wife: What lady noticed

Sharing a picture of Alexx's wife, Anwuli, with a particular woman at the funeral, Mercy stated that she noticed the woman never left the late actor's widow's side.

According to Mercy, the woman could be seen holding Anwuli's hand every step of the way.

Mercy stressed the importance of having a robust support system during difficult times, adding that emotional support goes a long way in removing the pain of a loss of a loved one.

She prayed that Alexx's entire family and friends are consoled. Mercy's Facebook post on June 19 read:

"I noticed that this lady on low cut never left the side of Ike Bobo's widow ....

"You'll see her hold her hand every step of the way. Having a robust support system during difficult times is invaluable.

"Emotional support means a lot. It goes a long way in alleviating the pain.

"May the entire family and friends of Alex Ekubo be consoled."

Netizens argue over 'mystery' kind woman

Reacting to the lady's post, some netizens claimed the woman is Alexx's wife's elder sister.

In the photo, the woman wore a white embroidered lace blouse with floral cutwork patterns, large black oversized sunglasses, silver rectangular earrings, a silver necklace with a square pendant, a brown crossbody leather handbag with a thin strap and had a short natural curly hairstyle.

Alexx Ekubo's wife caught people's attention with her demeanour at his funeral. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

See the lady's Facebook post below:

Alexx Ekubo's wife: Reactions trail lady's observation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's observation below:

Mimi Bambi said:

"U people self she could be her close friend. Nawoo."

Sparkle Richy said:

"It's like it's Alex's wife's sister, I guess."

Unusual Blessing said:

"Since wey them bury this boy, content creators begin yeye reviews.

"Tufiakwa."

Adannia Joy Okpara said:

"That's the wife's elder sister now..The one who spoke at the service of songs."

Adebimpe Adesuyi said:

"Digging has started. Olofofo."

Nne Dinma said:

"Must everything be of concern to you people?"

Omahs Glam said:

"If only Nigerians would allow Late Alex and her family be let them mourn the way they want to,leave the one’s that didn’t go alone."

Lady speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife's conduct

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had pointed out commendable things Alexx Ekubo's wife did not do when he was sick.

Focusing on Alexx's wife, Anwuli, the lady described her as a private person who did not even disclose to the public when she married her late husband.

She added that Anwuli also refrained from feeding the public with news of her late husband's ill health and went through the hospital ordeal with him without divulging it to the media.

Source: Legit.ng