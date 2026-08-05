Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a detailed list of documents required from foreign spouses seeking Italian citizenship through marriage

Applicants must pay a EUR 250 fee and prove Italian language proficiency at B1 level or higher, with only five certified bodies' qualifications accepted

Certain categories of applicants are exempt from submitting the language certificate, including holders of EU long-term residence permits

Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined the full set of mandatory documents that foreign nationals married to Italian citizens must gather before submitting a citizenship application.

The list, published on the ministry's official website, applies to applicants regardless of where they are based and covers both those living in Italy and those residing abroad.

Italy lists 5 documents foreign spouses must submit for citizenship application. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Documents Required for Italian Citizenship

1. Birth certificate from the applicant's country of origin.

This document must meet Italy's legalisation or apostille and translation requirements. Where obtaining such a document is genuinely impossible, a certificate issued by the diplomatic-consular authority of the country of origin confirming the applicant's full personal details will be accepted in its place.

2. Criminal record certificate

A criminal record certificate is also mandatory, covering not only the country of origin but also any third countries where the applicant has lived or holds citizenship.

3. Identity document

Applicants must additionally submit a photocopy of a valid passport or identity card.

4. Payment receipt

Applicants must submit proof of payment of the EUR 250 application fee.

5. Language proficiency certificate

The fifth required document is a certificate confirming Italian language proficiency at a minimum of B1 level under the Common European Framework of Reference. Only qualifications issued by five recognised institutions are accepted: the University for Foreigners of Siena, the University for Foreigners of Perugia, Roma Tre University, the University for Foreigners "Dante Alighieri" of Reggio Calabria, and the Dante Alighieri Society.

There are also other important requirements for foreign spouses seeking to attain Italian citizenship.

Who Is Exempt From the Language Requirement

Not everyone is required to submit a language certificate. Those who have signed an integration agreement under Italy's Consolidated Immigration Act, holders of an EU long-term residence permit, and individuals who obtained an educational qualification from a recognised institution accredited by the Italian Ministry of Education are all exempt.

Additionally, applicants whose ability to learn a language is severely limited due to age, illness, or disability, as certified by a public health authority, are also exempt following Constitutional Court Ruling no. 25/2025.

Once the online application is submitted, the applicant will be called in by the relevant diplomatic-consular office for identification and to present the original copies of all uploaded documents.

EU citizens are permitted to replace the marriage certificate extract, family status certificate, and the Italian spouse's citizenship certificate with a self-certification under Presidential Decree no. 445/2000. Non-EU applicants may only skip those same documents if the consular office already holds them on file.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng