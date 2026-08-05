The ordeal of a Nigerian man was shared on the Whot Podcast, detailing how his wife and female colleague clashed repeatedly over who sat in the front passenger seat of his car

The colleague had been catching rides home with the couple after realising she headed in the same direction, always getting into the car first

The standoff reached a breaking point when the colleague refused to give up her seat and told the wife the car did not belong to her

A Nigerian man found himself at the centre of a tense domestic dispute after a seemingly routine act of workplace courtesy spiralled into a full-blown marital fallout, and his story has set the internet ablaze.

The man's experience was read aloud by the hosts of Whot Podcast in a recent video they shared online.

Drama unfolds as a man's wife and female colleague clash over his car's front seat. Photo: Vladimir Vlamiridov, Steven Prezant

Source: Getty Images

Man Recounts Fallout With Wife

According to the man's story, he and his wife work near each other and typically finish at the same time, so he drives her home after work.

A female colleague later discovered the two were headed in the same direction and began joining the commute. Because she reached the car before the wife each day, she occupied the front passenger seat as a matter of habit.

The wife took serious issue with this arrangement. She firmly believed the front seat was hers by right as the man's spouse, and each time she arrived at the car, she expected the colleague to relocate to the back without being asked. According to the man, his wife made a significant scene over it on multiple occasions.

Things came to a head when the wife walked up to the car and directly ordered the colleague to move. The colleague complied that day, though without enthusiasm.

The Front Seat Becomes a Flashpoint

By Friday, the colleague had run out of patience. When the wife opened the door expecting the same result, the colleague held her ground. She told the wife plainly that the car did not belong to her, that only the husband had the authority to ask her to move, and that she would not be sitting in the back unless he said so.

The man admitted he found the response refreshing and did not step in. His position was that basic courtesy dictates that whoever is already seated should not be displaced simply because someone else arrived later.

His wife, however, was furious. She refused to get into the car, walked away, and took a public bus home. She has since given him the silent treatment.

Watch the podcast discussion that sparked the debate:

Nigerians Weigh In on Front-seat Drama

The story divided opinion sharply online.

FAYI said:

"How do you allow another woman to discredit your wife?"

ZANZY said:

"The truth is! He's dating the colleague!!"

BENITA said:

"Valid reason for divorce btw"

Ogunribido Phillip said:

"In the first place, it is disrespectful to give your colleague a ride when you know your wife is on your regular ride. If my wife rides with me regularly, why should I think about giving a ride to someone else for whatever reason? Now, it's a routine and we need to discuss family matters on the ride home... sometimes we want to stop by the store... or anywhere else. Lack of boundaries breeds problem that ends up making the victim look like the bad one."

In related stories, a lady showed what her husband did to a pot of jollof rice, while another lady showed the egusi her husband cooked.

Wife seeks refund of N50k from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said his wife spent N50k on something needed at home and asked him for a refund.

He questioned her for requesting a refund and shared the response she gave to him, which he agreed to.

Source: Legit.ng