Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, has finally joined the TikTok social media platform

In a broadcast made after he opened his official TikTok account, Pastor Muoka stated his mission on the social media platform

Pastor Muoka urged people not to miss what God has set to do through TikTok, warning that this is his only authentic page

The General Overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has officially opened a TikTok account.

Muoka, who has led the church founded in 2002 for over 23 years, made a broadcast welcoming the public to his only TikTok page.

Pastor Muoka announces that he has finally opened a TikTok account. Photo Credit: @pastorlazarusmuoka

Source: TikTok

Pastor Muoka: Purpose of his TikTok account

In a broadcast made on April 11, Muoka prayed over joining the platform and stated the core spiritual beliefs of his church, as well as what his mission would be on TikTok.

According to Muoka, he joined TikTok to connect directly with Lord's Chosen brethren, adding that he would be sharing the word of God, praying and engaging in love prayer sessions on the platform.

Muoka further stated that netizens would get timely updates on his church's programs, crusades, messages and other vital information via his official TikTok account.

He warned that this is his only TikTok account and that any other bearing a semblance is fake. He wrote:

"My Beloved Chosen Brethren,

"It is with utmost joy that I welcome you all to my official social media page.

"This platform has been established to connect directly with you. Here, I will be sharing the word of God, praying for you, and engaging in live prayer sessions as the God of Chosen leads. You will also receive timely updates on our programs, crusades, and messages, including information about my books.

"I urge you to follow this page across all social media platforms and remain connected. Do not miss what God is set to do through this channel.

"Take note: this is my only authentic page. Any other account claiming to represent me is false. Be vigilant and do not be misled. Stay here. Stay connected. Stay prayerful. The Lord will surely glorify Himself in your life, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

"Yours in Christ, PLM."

At the time of this report, the TikTok page had amassed over 2.6k followers, as people expressed delight that the cleric has joined the social media platform.

Pastor Muoka has joined the TikTok social media platform. Photo Credit: @pastorlazarusmuoka

Source: TikTok

Watch his video below:

Lord's Chosen founder's TikTok post excites members

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Pastor Muoka's video below:

Angel 😇 said:

"I have followed you my daddy. May God continue to strengthen and protect you, amen."

The_Nwachineke said:

"Amen! Welcome, daddy. I've been anticipating this for the longest and I'm glad that it's finally here."

Emmy cheers said:

"Amen, I love my pastor I love the ministry, I love the church, chosen will I be forever."

The Pearl Cakes & Pastries said:

"You're welcome sir. I love you so much my father in the Lord. I love my God I love my pastor I love my Brethren of this movement."

ABBA’S Girl♥️🦋 said:

"May God continue to abide with you and guide you sir 🙏. Welcome sir."

Blessings ThankGod said:

"Daddy, God bless you abundantly and strengthen you to the end, amen."

Lord's Chosen GO's warning to church members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the general overseer of Lord's Chosen church, had sent a warning to his church members concerning the use of social media.

An excerpt of the sermon was shared on TikTok by Izuchukwu Kingsley, and it was met with mixed reactions. Pastor Muoka, in the sermon, expressed displeasure over how some of his church members have turned social media to a dancing and playing hub.

The cleric questioned the content that some Chosen members put up on social media, wondering what they were showing themselves for. Instead of dancing and playing on social media, Pastor Muoka advised his church members to preach God's words and showcase his church's miracles to bring sinners to repentance.

Source: Legit.ng