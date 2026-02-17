Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), has issued a stern warning to content creators

Pastor Muoka expressed displeasure about how content creators have become critical of pastors, churches and churchgoers

The preacher warned of serious consequences should the content creators continue on the path they have been treading

The founder of Lord's Chosen church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has sent a serious warning to content creators who continually make fun of the church, its pastors, and churchgoers with their content.

The cleric stated this during a recent sermon he delivered before his congregation.

The founder of the Lord's Chosen church issues a stern warning to content creators. Photo Credit: @tlccrmofficial

Source: TikTok

Pastor Muoka's warns content creators of consequences

In a video released on his church's official TikTok handle, Pastor Muoka fired back at content creators, declaring that they are toying with their lives and generation.

He noted that they should be able to prove their assertions and claims that miracles are fake, as failure to do so would lead to perpetual suffering in hell, according to the Bible. In his words:

"These people that are making content are joking with their lives, joking with their generation, joking with everything about their lives.

"If you want to speak against God, if you want to call something fake, you come here and prove it. If you cannot prove it, then you are in trouble.

"The Bible said if you speak against the Holy Ghost, it said your sin can never be forgiven. So, when they speak, they close the door of heaven and put their generation into perpetual suffering and go to hell..."

He maintained that God will deal with content creators who continue to belittle and joke about the church and churchgoers.

Pastor Muoka advised content creators who do such to repent and change their ways. He wondered why they don't talk about the ills in society, but rather focus their energy and time on the churches, pastors and churchgoers.

"I don't care who is making a mockery of the gospel. It doesn't end there. After you finish the public show, you will go in. Except you are humble, and run to church and say, 'I'm sorry', my friend, you will pay the price from generation to generation

"The best thing for them is to make sure, make haste and be born again, and God will forgive them of that wickedness. But then, they are going too far. They think they can make joke with everything.

"They don't fear God...All evil in the society, they don't talk about it, they are talking about the gospel, and men of God, and people of God and miracles to categorise everybody to become the same thing."

The Lord's Chosen founder frowns at content creators who are trolling the church and pastors. Photo Credit: @tlccrmofficial

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Lord's Chosen founder's warning

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's warning below:

Charity Nwokocha said:

"May god almighty have mercy on them."

DYM said:

"You are right sir. More Grace to you sir."

user26279863908467 said:

"God bless my Daddy."

Innovocore said:

"I no understand this information can someone please explain?"

Esthercho said:

"Yes oooo amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏. Amen in Jesus name amen."

mirvell_channel said:

"Lord have mercy on this generation."

MichaellaNinian said:

"Omo wahala no Dy finish oo."

Jesus Envoy 💕❤️👸 said:

"A word is enough for the wise."

Tina 🥰 said:

"Let him that has hear, let him hear what the spirit is saying to the church."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Lord's Chosen church had denied claims that its testimonies are fabricated and blamed doctored videos for tarnishing its image.

VeryDarkMan: Lord's Chosen church founder reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lord's Chosen founder, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, had reacted to talks that VeryDarkMan spoke against his church.

In a clip, which lasted close to two minutes, Pastor Muoka said someone told him that Verydarkman had spoken evil things about his congregants. He said the person called his attention to the online critic and claimed he said, "Chosen will learn something the hard way."

Pastor Muoka said Verydarkman is now learning something the hard way. The cleric maintained that he did not speak negatively to Verydarkman but returned what he allegedly said about his church people to him. Mixed reactions have trailed the cleric's response to VeryDarkMan.

Source: Legit.ng