A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking TikTok post revealing that Canada denied her visa application after she invested all her savings into the process

Her post struck a nerve with many Nigerians who have faced similar experiences trying to relocate abroad

Commenters on her TikTok shared their own visa denial stories and offered advice on alternative routes out of the country

A Nigerian woman who goes by @fitbychizee on TikTok has sparked an outpouring of emotion online after revealing that Canada denied her visa application.

She explained that the unfortunate denial left her with nothing after she had committed every penny of her savings to the process.

A Nigerian lady gets denied a Canada visa. Photo credit: @fibychizee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady breaks down after visa denial

In the post shared on August 2, 2026, the TikTok creator shared a post of herself in tears with an overhead caption that said:

"Canada denied my visa after I put literally EVERYTHING I had into it. Every savings, every sacrifice... gone just like that. 💔"

Her words captured the devastating financial reality that comes with failed visa applications, a pain familiar to many Nigerians caught up in the japa wave.

The cost of visa applications, medical checks, documentation, and agent fees can run into hundreds of thousands of naira, and a single rejection wipes all of it out with no refund.

See her original post that sparked the conversation below:

Reactions as lady gets denied visa

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who saw her post. Some of the comments are below:

@desiree101_2 said:

"Visa denial will not take your money except you waste your money hiring agents."

@Kompuuta said:

"Take it easy & be strong. Canada denied me twice and finally gave me a five years ban. I'm so happy that even with their ban still ongoing till 2030, I'm finally in Ireland on a study route. Just don't give up."

@kadija.hamidu8 said:

"I did my Schengen visa by myself and I got it within 9 working days. I got my France visa right now. I am in Spain working."

US: Why pregnant women get visa denial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US government has clarified its position on pregnant foreign nationals seeking entry into the country.

There are no specific laws barring pregnant women from travelling to the United States, but entry is not guaranteed.

Source: Legit.ng