Renowned comedian Tom Dreesen dies at 86, leaving fans and family in mourning

The humour lord was known for his remarkable career alongside legendary performers

Tributes from fans and colleagues highlighted the impact he had in the lives of many

Tom Dreesen, the trailblazing US comedian who co-founded the first interracial comedy duo and served as Frank Sinatra's warm-up act for years, has been pronounced dead

The reports confirmed on Wednesday that the humour merchant died at 86.

Tributes pour in following the death of comedian Tom Dreesen at 86. Credit: GettyImages

Source: Instagram

Dreesen's family disclosed that he had died at 5:50 a.m. in a sombre Facebook post on his official page.

'He wanted you all to know how much joy you brought him through the years,' Dreesen's children wrote in the brief post. 'He said to tell you that he loved you all. May he rest in peace.'

A statement from a family spokesperson added:

'For more than five decades, Tom Dreesen brought laughter, heart, and humanity to audiences across America. A proud native of Harvey, Illinois, Tom built a remarkable career through perseverance and talent.'

It praised him as 'a devoted father, brother, grandfather, friend, mentor, storyteller, and motivator.'

'He gave generously of his time, supported countless charitable causes, and inspired others through his motivational speaking, his writing, and his personal example,' the statement concluded, without indicating Dreesen's cause of death.

Tom Dreesen, the influential comedian who served as Frank Sinatra's warm-up act for years, died on Wednesday at 86. His children revealed in a Facebook post that he had died at 5:50 a.m.; pictured in 2017 on I'm Dying Up Here.

Dreesen spent 13 years touring as Frank Sinatra’s opening act. Sinatra himself passed away in 1998 at the age of 82.

He also broke new ground in comedy by co-founding Tim and Tom in 1969 with fellow comedian Tim Reid, now 81. The duo is widely recognised as the first interracial comedy team.

Beyond his stand-up career, Dreesen frequently collaborated with Rat Pack member Sammy Davis Jr. and brought humour to shows featuring music legends such as Smokey Robinson, Liza Minnelli, and Gladys Knight.

Tom Dreesen's death at 86 marks the end of an unforgettable comedy era.

Source: Getty Images

Although stand-up was his hallmark, Dreesen built an impressive résumé in film and television. His credits include Mel Brooks’ sci-fi parody Spaceballs (1987), Columbo: Murder in Malibu (1990), and the Andy Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon.

He passed away just a week after making his final TV appearance on Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen on June 9.

The stand-up–centred series has recently drawn attention after CBS cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and slotted Comics Unleashed in its place, despite the show’s comparatively modest profile.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot.

Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

In a statement, Riley’s family expressed their grief:

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning.

"Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & artist. For those who knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of love since the tragedy.

Talay Riley’s songwriting credits span some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dua Lipa, Usher, Craig David, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Nick Jonas, Khalid, Kehlani, and H.E.R.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng