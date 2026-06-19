A young Nigerian lady has drawn the attention of people to the CGPA of her brother in a federal university

She spoke about his brilliance and also mentioned the total score he got in JAMB and his grades in the WAEC examination

The post she shared, where she begged for opportunities for her younger brother, caught people’s attention

A young Nigerian lady whose brother scored 324 in JAMB, had 4 As and 5 Bs in WAEC, has mentioned his current CGPA at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

The young lady took to her page to seek opportunities for her brother while explaining to the public that he is one of the brightest students she knows.

FUT Minna student trends as sister shares his 5.0 CGPA and outstanding exam scores. Photo Source: Twitter/mslilian7

Source: Twitter

Lady shares CGPA of her intelligent brother

Speaking about his performance in JAMB and the impressive grades he got in his WAEC examination, she wrote:

"My brother scored 324 in JAMB, earned 4 A's and 5 B's in WAEC, and currently has a 5.0 GPA studying Mechatronics Engineering at FUT Minna."

In the post, she also mentioned the course he is studying and the name of his school.

The young lady added:

"He’s one of the brightest students I know, we’re just looking for an opportunity."

Lady seeks opportunities for brother as she reveals his high CGPA and academic records. Photo Source: Twitter/mslilian7

Source: Twitter

In the comments section of her post, @mslilian7 begged people to link her brother with available scholarships or other academic opportunities.

She wrote:

"If anyone knows of merit-based scholarships, please point us in the right direction🙏🏽 Please!!!"

Reactions as lady shares her brother's results

@elon_tim_ added:

"Nicee. I am also a student of Mechatronics Engineering , FUTMINNA. In my 4th year. Opportunity will come that's a must. He should just be on the lookout for schorlarship, join community and make researches on schorlarship. And also start learning needed skills, hackathons."

@DUKETHAGREAT added:

"Have you heard of Erasmus scholarships?"

@Ola_wal3y said:

"A generation genius Let's make it work automatically."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan nursing student shared his inspiring journey of becoming a registered nurse after years of struggle.

He revealed that he wrote the UTME four times while working different jobs before finally gaining admission to study nursing. The young man said his experience taught him not to compare his progress with that of others, as everyone has a different journey.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared a post from her secondary school yearbook showing the career she dreamed of pursuing.

Several years later, she fulfilled that dream and became a nurse, prompting her to share both her old yearbook page and her recent photo online. Her inspiring journey drew praise from many people.

400-level LASU student shares first semester results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 20-year-old Lagos State University (LASU) student went viral after sharing her outstanding first-semester results and current CGPA online.

The 400-level Chemical and Polymer Engineering student revealed that she had a 4.73/5.00 CGPA and also recorded a perfect 5.00 GPA in a recent semester. Her impressive academic performance earned her praise from many people on social media.

Source: Legit.ng