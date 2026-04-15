As Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere announced plans to get his adopted daughter married to a responsible man, many Nigerians are reacting

The pastor shared the photo of the beautiful young lady while listing the benefits a man who chooses to marry her will enjoy

Legit.ng has compiled a list of 4 interesting facts about the beautiful young lady who was adopted by the OPM pastor and set to be given out in marriage

Just days after Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the leader of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), announced and found a wife for his autistic son, Aboy, the pastor has again made another announcement about his adopted daughter.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere had earlier shared an update on his social media page, seeking a woman who would become a wife and take care of his adopted son, while listing several benefits the couple would enjoy in the marriage.

4 things to know about OPM pastor’s adopted daughter set for marriage. Photo Source: Facebook/Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Facts about Apostle Chibuzor’s adopted daughter

As Nigerians continue to discuss this, days after the union of Aboy Chibuzor and his wife, Blessing Chibuzor, the pastor has now announced his search for a husband for his adopted daughter.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled 4 things worth knowing about the adopted daughter of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, whom he is giving out in marriage to a responsible man who is ready.

1. Name of Apostle Chibuzor’s adopted daughter

In a post he shared on his page, the man of God, Apostle Chibuzor, mentioned the name of his adopted daughter and shared a photo showing her face clearly.

According to him, her name is Chiemeka Chibuzor. The beautiful lady was seen in the post wearing a white top, a neat hairstyle, and a red skirt.

Since the announcement, several individuals have taken to the comment section of the pastor’s post to share their thoughts about her.

2. Age of Apostle Chibuzor’s adopted daughter

Just as he did for Aboy Chibuzor before eventually finding him a beautiful and godly wife, Apostle Chibuzor also mentioned the age of Chiemeka Chibuzor in a post on his Facebook page, while listing the benefits a man who desires to marry her would enjoy.

He revealed that she is 21 years old and encouraged interested men to come forward, noting that they must be young like his daughter and physically fit, with no health challenges.

3. Apostle Chibuzor’s adopted daughter can speak

Unlike Aboy Chibuzor, whom the pastor said cannot perform basic tasks like feeding, bathing, or taking care of himself, Apostle Chibuzor shared something different about Chiemeka Chibuzor.

According to him, the 21-year-old lady can speak and hear very well.

This would make it easier for her to communicate properly and understand her partner if Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere can find her a suitor.

Apostle Chibuzor’s adopted daughter trends as pastor reveals marriage plans. Photo Source: Facebook/Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

4. Apostle Chibuzor’s adopted daughter has autism

The 21-year-old Chiemeka Chibuzor has a condition similar to that of Aboy Chibuzor.

The pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, mentioned this in his Facebook post to make potential suitors aware of her condition and help them understand how best to care for her.

He stated that anyone who chooses to marry her must be willing and ready to take care of her and protect her so they can live a happy life.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer reacted after the son of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, got married to a single mother.

The lawyer claimed that the marriage involving Aboy, who has autism, is not valid under the law. He explained that a church wedding alone is not enough unless it is done in a licensed place of worship.

OPM posts video of Aboy and wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Omega Power Ministry (OPM), led by Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, shared a video of his son, Aboy, and his wife.

In the video, Aboy was learning how to feed himself, and his wife was helping him. The video made many people happy, and they praised the wife for taking good care of him.

Source: Legit.ng