A Nigerian lawyer shared his thoughts after the son of a popular pastor got married to a single mother

The lawyer reacted to the event and explained why the marriage between the autistic son and the woman is invalid

The points he gave to back his claims in the viral video caught the attention of many people on social media

A Nigerian lawyer has come out in the open to claim that the marriage of OPM pastor Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere's son to a woman is not valid, and he has given two reasons.

The statement of the lawyer is coming just days after the pastor organised an event to wed his adopted son to a woman who later explained that she is a mother with many children.

Lawyer reacts as Apostle Chibuzor’s son weds single mother, shares reasons. Photo Source: Facebook/Chibuzor Gift Chinyere/Law Parlour

Source: Facebook

Lawyer reacts as Apostle Chibuzor's son weds

Photos of the wedding, which can be found on the social media profile of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, show his son and the woman as they dressed in official wear, with the bride wearing a wedding gown.

Seeing this and reacting to the news, a lawyer took to his page to say that the marriage is not legal, and he explained why.

He said at the beginning of the video:

"Apostle Chibuzor of Omega Power Ministry married off his autistic son to a single mother of three children. Let us test the legality or otherwise of that marriage."

"Let me tell you, that marriage is invalid. It is void for two reasons."

After saying that, the individual who operates a Facebook account called Law Parlour explained further as he listed the two reasons he believes the marriage is invalid or not legal.

He said:

"No. 1, a church ceremony showing marriage is not valid on its own unless it is conducted in a licensed place of worship. That is, a place of worship licensed to carry out statutory marriage."

Lawyer explains why Apostle Chibuzor’s son’s marriage to single mother is invalid. Photo Source: Facebook/Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

"So, merely coming to church to show somebody in a black suit and a woman in a white gown does not make a marriage valid."

"No. 2, this is the most important ground why that marriage is invalid. A person of unsound mind cannot contract a marriage. That guy is unsound; his mind cannot comprehend what he is doing. All those things are just a ceremony to give the guy somebody to cohabit with; that is the position of the law."

What he said caught the attention of many people who reacted to the story in the comments section.

Reactions as lawyer speaks about viral wedding

Onyejide Kelechi Christian added:

"So sir how do you know if his church has the license or not?"

Ashayani Paulina Ogo said:

"That is the law , I hear you, That marriage is a contract."

Nze Chigozie Elvis wrote:

"I know already sir. A guy that needs help,u go carry toto give am."

Dwonderful Counsellor said:

"You are correct my brother. Marriage is contract between two sound minds. It's should be their choices. What he needs is a caregiver not a marriage."

Tonye Abel Briggs added:

"Can married men claim they weren't of sound mind before their "marriage ceremony"?"

Elley Nornormeh stressed:

"Under what criteria is someone classified as having unsound mind?Is there any legal law that should prevent an individual with autism from bonding matrimonially with another consented individual?Is autism a barrier that should prevent a man from creating his own family through marriage based on the discretion of his nearest family who were responsible for his upkeep all his life?If he has autism does that mean the end of his lineage."

Fatai Abiodun noted:

"Do they inform the public that they married under the Act? The marriage is valid in line with customs and traditions."

Oori Patrick added:

"LoL LAW Parlour you even break it down for them in simple language but they still de ask questions."

Elizabeth Emmanuel shared:

"The boy's consent wasn't even there, because he doesn't know what is going on around him."

Ayomide Mike wrote:

"So is it in our law that someone without sound mind should not married?"

Mondi Mondi Jevas added:

"You said "that is the position of the supreme court" my question is, by which supreme court case?? Bring me a case here let me grown you sir."

Jackrich Dabaye said:

"Is she your sister? Are they coming to beg you for food? Is the woman complaining about the Man she got married to? My friend there are things you don't bring to public domain. If you know it was illegal as a legal practitioner, why don't you stop the conduct of the marriage before it was contacted. Rather than coming here to quote section 5."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s daughter-in-law spoke out to clarify rumours about her past and marriage. The wife of Aboy Chibuzor, the autistic son adopted by the OPM founder, revealed that she is a mother of 3 children.

Lady reacts as Pastor Chibuzor's son marries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady asked questions about Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere. The pastor, who leads Omega Power Ministry (OPM), gave money to a woman to marry his adopted son, Aboy, who is autistic.

The lady said the pastor should have helped his son in other ways instead of arranging a marriage. The wedding happened on 29 March 2026. The pastor promised many gifts to the couple, like a free house, a monthly salary, 10 million Naira for the wedding, a 20 million Naira reward after 10 years, and overseas trips.

Source: Legit.ng