A Nigerian man has expressed interest in marrying OPM pastor’s autistic daughter, saying he genuinely liked her

Some screenshots showed him asking how to apply, insisting his intentions were not based on benefits offered

The intermediary forwarded his details to Apostle Chibuzor, sparking mixed reactions and debate online

A Nigerian man sparked reactions after expressing his interest in marrying the autistic daughter of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

The development comes shortly after the cleric publicly announced that he was searching for a suitable husband for his adopted daughter, Chiemeka Chibuzor.

A Nigerian man shows interest in OPM pastor's daughter. Photo credit: Alama Daniel, Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Suitor's interest with OPM pastor's autistic daughter

A Facebook user identified as Alama Daniel shared screenshots of a private conversation with a suitor who showed interest in the marriage proposal.

In the chat, the suitor reportedly asked how he could apply to marry the young woman, stating that he was genuinely interested in her.

He wrote:

“How do I apply for the OPM autism daughter u just posted plz, honestly am really interested.”

In response, he was asked whether his interest was in the lady herself or the benefits attached to the offer.

The suitor insisted that his intentions were genuine, saying:

“I like the girl sir to be honest.”

Man forwards details of Apostle Chibuzor

Sharing the screenshots, Alama Daniel said he had forwarded the man’s details to Apostle Chibuzor for consideration.

Screenshot of a Nigerian man interested in OPM daughter. Photo credit: Alama Daniel/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"Goodnews‼️______Dear Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, so many men are in my dm showing interest in marrying Chiemeka Chibuzor.

I have sent his details to you, please look into his case. He said he genuinely loves your autistic daughter. "

He also described the suitor as a young and handsome man, adding that more interested candidates were available if needed.

"He’s a very young and handsome man. If you don’t like him, I can send another🙏.

Goodluck to you my bro, i pray you should be the lucky one."

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions to man's interest in OPM's daughter

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who read the screenshot message of the man interested in OPM's daughter. Some of the comments are below.

Uzoma Amaka said:

"Men please don't slack oooo, Na money we dey discuss here, I want to ride car this year, opportunity don land ooo."

Egovin Okeke wrote:

"Are you asking him if he likes the girl or the benefits and expect him to say he likes benefits and not the girl? Hmmm."

Oghenekome Anachedo stated:

"The pastor is taking advantage of Nigerians, cos he know say hungry dey every for the country and man need survive."

Gracious Grace Michaels commented:

"Please oo between men and women,who is the real gold digger? Just look at it. I poured una mad woman spit."

Lady shares observations on OPM's daughter's offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared her observations after Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere set plans to search for a husband for his autistic daughter.

She questioned why there was no free overseas trip or a huge sum of N10 million given to the soon-to-be husband.

Source: Legit.ng