A Nigerian youth has expressed gratitude to a Canada-based woman who keeps sending him $100 (N137k) on his birthdays for about three years and counting

While they have not met in person, the man narrated how he helped the woman to convert her naira to CAD 10,000 (N9.8 million) when she gained admission to study in Canada years ago

Reacting to his public appreciation, the grateful woman corroborated the man's story, noting that he went out of his way to help her at the time

Ejikeme Benedict Ifeanyi, a Nigerian man who recently marked his 34th birthday, has appreciated a Canada-based woman, identified as Chinyere Evangeline Ofodum, for not failing to send him $100 (N137k) on his birthdays for the past three years, four years after offering help to her.

According to Benedict, the grateful woman keeps appreciating him for helping her pay her tuition deposit of CAD 10,000 (N9.8 million) in 2022 when she gained admission to study in Canada.

Ejikeme Benedict Ifeanyi recounts how he helped the woman pay her tuition deposit for her Canada study. Photo Credit: Ejikeme Benedict Ifeanyi, Chinyere Evangeline Ofodum

Source: Facebook

Ejikeme, in a Facebook post, noted that the woman had not met him or known him in person and was scared at the time, but still went ahead and sent him the naira equivalent of her tuition deposit then.

And he did not fail her. Ejikeme stated that he paid the deposit and sent her the receipt. He downplayed the gravity of his honest act, noting that he could not take someone else's money and that he had handled people's money way more than that in the past.

Ejikeme shared a screenshot dated April 4, confirming the recent birthday token she sent him.

In his words:

"For the past 3-4 years, this Lady Chinyere Evangeline Ofodum always send me $100 on every of my birthday. She keeps appreciating me because I helped her pay her tuition deposit of $10,000. She doesn't know me and hasn't seen me. She was a lil bit scared but sent me the money in 2022 to help her pay for her tuition fees deposit. I did and sent her the receipt. It's not a big deal for me cos even at gunpoint, I won't eat money that's not my own. I have handled upto $100,000 of people on this space and funny enough, I've not met them in person!

"Thank you Mummy Uduego for this consistency. My son, Ugomsinachi will marry your last daughter and we'll pay the bride price in hard currency(Anyi karịrị okwu anyị kotere). I don first book am ooo."

Canada-based woman reacts to man's claim

Reacting to Ejikeme's post, the Canada-based woman, Chinyere, confirmed his story, noting that it happened in 2022 and that Benedict was already studying in Canada at the time.

She added that she did not know Ejikeme on a personal level and has still not met him in person to date, but only as a Facebook friend.

Chinyere said she chose to test his integrity at the time, and he didn't disappoint. Her Facebook post partly read:

"In 2022, when I got admission to study in Canada and was asked to deposit $10,000 as part of my tuition deposit, I had no one and rarely trusted anyone with money.

"At the time, Ejikeme was already in Canada studying. I didn’t know him personally and have still not met him in person, only as a Facebook friend. Still, I decided to test his integrity and trusted him with my tuition deposit.

"He went out of his way to convert my Naira to $10,000 CAD and helped me pay it. A few days later, I received the receipt for my payment and my letter of acceptance from my school and proceeded with my visa application.

"Since then, we have become closer and built a solid friendship..."

A Nigerian man hails a Canada-based woman for sending him money on his birthdays. Photo Credit: Chinyere Evangeline Ofodum, Ejikeme Benedict Ifeanyi

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail birthday celebrant's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the birthday celebrant's story below:

Adaobi Obikwelu said:

"That's great, it is good to be good, keep it up bro."

Charles Emeka Ofodile said:

"God bless the giver and the celebrant.

"It's good to be good."

Osita Godfrey said:

"I nearly say only 100 dolls till I convert am to naira.

"Chineke God!

"My school fees!

"Ouch!!!!!"

Ejikeme Chiamaka said:

"I for complete am $200, but you get bad character.

"Meanwhile enjoy my bro."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a kind Nigerian man had taken a hawker on a free shopping spree.

Man's encounter with lady he helped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had lamented online after a lady he helped to secure a job turned down his birthday request.

According to him, in the month of September last year, 2025, he helped 'promote' the said woman’s CV until she eventually secured a job.

He added that on the day she was to resume work, he sent her N48,000 to support her transportation and feeding expenses. He stated that the woman began to earn N130,000 as of October but spent the entire amount.

Source: Legit.ng