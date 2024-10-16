A kind Nigerian man has surprised a street hawker with a medical checkup and a shopping spree

In the video, the man met the woman by the road and asked her the biggest surprise she had ever received

Many people who came across the trending video appreciated the young man for his kind gesture

A young Nigerian man surprised a street hawker in a trending video.

He gave the woman a free medical checkup and took her on a shopping spree.

Man takes hawker on shopping spree and medical checkup. Photo:@official_mrbluemax

In the video shared by @official_mrbluemax on TikTok, the young man approached the woman sitting at the side of the road with her wares.

He asked her what she wanted, and she said she wanted to check her blood pressure.

After he took her for the medical checkup, he also went with her on a shopping spree.

He said:

“I gave this Hawker the best SURPRISE she has ever had.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man surprises hawker

Many people who came across the trending video appreciated the young man for his kind gesture.

@BIG Diddy said:

"You're far better than Asherkine."

@angel-beauty-glamz said:

"Each items comes with kneeling down. I love the fact that she cares about her health , God bless you sir for blessing her."

@Faizah haroon said:

"She said her bp.meaning she has been thinking a lot God bless you mrbluemax."

@Ijeoma said:

"A lot of good people who can do this are in the comment section, some view smile, and swipe up, they know they can do this but just the money no dey."

@Jenny Hughes said:

"Who notices whatever he puts in the basket, Naso the woman Dey show appreciation."

