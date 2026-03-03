The death of Nigerian biker Orowale Kolapo, widely known as Kola Onifoto, has been met with an outpouring of sorrow and tributes, with many reflecting on their fond moments with him

Kola, an ex-military and documentary photographer, was reportedly involved in a crash on Sunday, March 1, described as his first solo motorcycle trip outside Lagos

While some friends claimed he died on the spot, others said otherwise, and his WhatsApp chat with his mother has now been revisited

Nigerians have paid tributes to popular Nigerian biker Orowale Kolapo, widely known on Facebook as Kola Onifoto, who lost his life in a lone motorbike crash in Lagos.

Punch reported that Kola was involved in the crash on Sunday, March 1, while embarking on what he tagged as his first solo motorcycle trip outside Lagos.

Friends later revealed on Facebook that he had been involved in the accident and was initially rushed to the emergency unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps at 7UP, Ojota and was subsequently transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, where well-wishers continued to pray for his recovery on social media.

Kola reportedly succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Monday, March 2, though this claim has been disputed by some of his friends, who insisted that he died on the spot on Sunday.

Kola's WhatsApp chat with his mother

As people mourned Kola, many revisited his WhatsApp chat with his mother, which he had shared on Facebook on his new account on February 24.

Kola, a travel enthusiast and Facebook influencer who fought for victims of oppression and scams, captioned the Facebook post:

"My mama nor know say na stubborn she born!"

In the chat, Kola's mum enquired about his well-being and warned him to be careful and to remember the son of who he is.

"Good morning, hope you are okay.

"Hope you are okay please be careful (ijongbon re ti poju) always remember the son of whom you are," Kola's mum's message read.

He replied her in Yoruba, saying he has heard her.

"Motigbo (I have heard you)."

Heartbreak trailed the chat, with some expressing sadness that he didn't heed his mum's warning about being careful. Others opined that his mother had a premonition about his death.

See Kola's chat with his mother below:

Kola Onifoto: Sadness trail biker's chat

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the chat between Kola and his mum below:

Funmilayo Alex Dada said:

"For mummy to have pass such message she felt it , infact his post going thru all shows something was up. I pray God give them strength to bear it . It well but it hurt badly."

Ruth Chidinma said:

"Now where the stubbornness lead to you?

"For grave.

"Sometimes everything is not by pride and power.

"Simple obedience would have saved a life.

"But rest on."

Victor Ayeni said:

"Many times, impending tragedies are shown to families and friends who are expected to pray for the individual and caution them. It's one thing to advise someone, it's another thing to listen. Don't ever, ever allow your social media audience to discountenance counsel of such nature. Take time away from social media, ponder on your life and make necessary adjustments."

Kosolu Chi said:

"She had the feeling.

"Imagine d situation she would be now.

"Rest in Champ."

Chidimma Judith Onyenuforo said:

"She was having feelings of this."

Chinebu Kodilichukwu Mimi said:

"So his Mom is alive?. I only know about his dad, how will his old parents bear this loss?"

Adejoke Victoria said:

"Like his mum saw it coming.

"It is well."

