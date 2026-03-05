A Nigerian lady who visited late biker Kola Onifoto's parents to pay her condolences has narrated her saddening experience

Onifoto, whose real name is Orowale Kolapo, was involved in a lone Lagos motorbike accident on Sunday, March 1, with some people disputing claims that he died on the spot

Describing the shattered countenance of Onifoto's parents, the lady shared why the condolence visit made her feel better

Chidera Nora, a Nigerian lady, has shared her emotional experience after visiting Kola Onifoto's parents following his tragic demise.

Onifoto, who fulfilled his lifelong biking dream, lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Lagos, with some saying he died on the spot on Sunday, March 1, while others claimed it happened the next day, after he was taken to the emergency unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps at 7UP, Ojota, and later the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

A lady who visited Kola Onifoto's house described his parents' heartbreaking state. Photo Credit: Kola Onifoto, Chidera Nora

Source: Facebook

Kola Onifoto: Lady's experience at his parents' house

Chidera, who had never filled a condolence register before, described Onifoto's parents saddening state in a Facebook post.

"Omo!!!

"Seeing Kola’s parents cry broke me.

"His dad wailed like a child, his mum was inconsolable. Na their baby people dey come tell them sorry for?

"I no dey understand Yoruba, but I understood “Kola daa” when his mum said that. I had chills through my spine.

"Guy, death is cruel. Na who e never touch no go know..."

Speaking about Onifoto's death, Chidera said the things she heard that were done to him after his death were very heartbreaking.

"Kola died in the most painful way, and the things I heard were done to him are so heartbreaking, because what do you mean his legs were broken to be able to be held together, and two people were tossing him about, like how?

"Kola???

"Wo, it is what it is..."

Chidera said paying her condolences at the late biker's parents' house made her feel better. According to Chidera, she got closure from the condolence visit.

That visit made me feel better. Feels like I got closure confirming that it is our most recent reality. She paid tribute to Onifoto, hoping that God would consider his good deeds to grant him eternal rest.

"Kola is gone, like gone forever.

"But his deeds still lives. The people he came through for, the people he was for, the people he loved, the good things he did, they all speak for him.

"And I hope that God looks at all of these and grants him eternal rest, he deserves that much.

"Guy died living life.

"Rest eternally, Kola.

"You are loved, and we see it.

"Ride with the angels."

A lady who visited Kola Onifoto's parents to pay her condolences shares what she experienced. Photo Credit: Chidera Nora, Kola Onifoto

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Kola Onifoto: People react to lady's experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Ashabi Amusa said:

"Omo, this thing dey pain mehn.

"I can't believe I'd be scrolling my feed and egbon kola pictures will be used for RIP."

Oluyemisi Olukoya said:

"Despite not knowing this guy, one thing is certain, he was loved by people."

Opeyemi Falana said:

"Kola's death is so painful. Two legs keh."

Peace Chizoba Etomike said:

"Gosh, I can’t imagine the pains of loosing a child ,after the memories together.

"Omoo."

Precious Jane said:

"His legs broken how?

"I no understand.

"Kola o.

"Chai.

"Seeing this post don dey make me cry again."

Kola Onifoto's relocation plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man based in New Zealand had disclosed Kola Onifoto's relocation plan after his tragic demise.

In a Facebook post on Monday, March 3, he recounted how Onifoto reached out to him sometime in February to discuss his relocation plans.

He revealed that Onifoto mentioned that he wanted to try New Zealand because his attempts to relocate to other countries were unsuccessful.

Source: Legit.ng