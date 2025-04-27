Just In: Tragedy as Cyclist Dies After Colliding With Truck in Lagos
- A yet-to-be-identified cyclist has lost his life in a fatal truck collision in the Ikeja area of Lagos state
- According to Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the cyclist collided with a heavily loaded truck (registration number BDG 610 YA) while attempting to navigate a road
- Operatives of the Alausa Police Division transported the deceased’s body to the General Hospital mortuary in Ikeja
CHECK OUT: Why Wait for Opportunities to Come to You? Master Copywriting Today, So You Can Start Earning Tomorrow
Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Ikeja, Lagos state - A cyclist tragically lost his life after colliding with a moving truck at Alausa Bus Stop in Ikeja, Lagos state.
The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, April 27, 2025, near ‘Radio’ on Kudirat Abiola Way, along Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja.
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) explained that the cyclist collided with a heavily loaded truck (registration number BDG 610 YA) while attempting to navigate towards ‘Radio.’
As reported by The Nation, the cyclist lost control and hit his head violently on the pavement, resulting in his immediate death.
The LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this known in a statement issued after the tragic incident.
According to eyewitnesses, the cyclist was distracted by a phone conversation via an earpiece at the time of the fatal accident.
The deceased’s body was handed over to the Police and transported to the General Hospital mortuary in Ikeja.
Bakare-Oki expressed condolences to the bereaved family and urged cyclists to exercise greater caution on Lagos roads.
“Preliminary investigations indicate that the cyclist, while attempting a maneuver from Kudirat Abiola Way towards ‘Radio’ along Obafemi Awolowo Way, collided with the moving truck. In the process, he tragically lost control, struck his head violently against the pavement, and died instantly.”
“We earnestly urge all cyclists to prioritise their safety and that of fellow road users by remaining fully alert and suitably equipped at all times while traversing public roads. Cyclists must avoid all forms of distractions and should never contest the right of way with motorised vehicles,”
LASTMA operatives promptly cordoned off the area to prevent further incidents and ensure traffic flow.
It was gathered that operatives from the Alausa Police Division arrived swiftly.
Driver escapes death as truck plunges off Lagos bridge
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an articulated truck plunged from a bridge in Agege, Lagos, and landed on two commercial buses.
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the truck driver lost control while navigating the bridge, leaving him with fractures in both arms.
The spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the accident and shared further details.
Truck collide with Minibus in Lagos, Kills driver
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a driver lost his life in a road traffic accident involving a truck and minibus around the Mangoro area of Lagos state.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the truck collided with the minibus from behind.
The LASEMA permanent secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, was the truck driver was injured and has been taken to the hospital.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.