Ikeja, Lagos state - A cyclist tragically lost his life after colliding with a moving truck at Alausa Bus Stop in Ikeja, Lagos state.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, April 27, 2025, near ‘Radio’ on Kudirat Abiola Way, along Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) explained that the cyclist collided with a heavily loaded truck (registration number BDG 610 YA) while attempting to navigate towards ‘Radio.’

As reported by The Nation, the cyclist lost control and hit his head violently on the pavement, resulting in his immediate death.

The LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this known in a statement issued after the tragic incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the cyclist was distracted by a phone conversation via an earpiece at the time of the fatal accident.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the Police and transported to the General Hospital mortuary in Ikeja.

Bakare-Oki expressed condolences to the bereaved family and urged cyclists to exercise greater caution on Lagos roads.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the cyclist, while attempting a maneuver from Kudirat Abiola Way towards ‘Radio’ along Obafemi Awolowo Way, collided with the moving truck. In the process, he tragically lost control, struck his head violently against the pavement, and died instantly.”

“We earnestly urge all cyclists to prioritise their safety and that of fellow road users by remaining fully alert and suitably equipped at all times while traversing public roads. Cyclists must avoid all forms of distractions and should never contest the right of way with motorised vehicles,”

LASTMA operatives promptly cordoned off the area to prevent further incidents and ensure traffic flow.

It was gathered that operatives from the Alausa Police Division arrived swiftly.

Source: Legit.ng