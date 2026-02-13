A Nigerian man couldn’t contain his excitement after spotting an expensive car on a street in Lagos

He pointed out the words written on a big card placed near the car ahead of Valentine’s Day

The video shows the man singing praises of the woman who bought the car as a gift for her husband on Valentine’s Day

A Nigerian wife sparks buzz on social media after buying her husband a brand new car as a Valentine’s Day gift, as shown in a viral video.

The car was spotted on the streets of Lagos being transported to an undisclosed location.

Source: TikTok

Valentine's day: Wife buys husband new car

Sharing the video, @olutimi_in_lagos reacted excitedly when he saw the car.

He noticed the card attached to it, which read:

"Happy Valentine's my odogwu," and he began shouting in excitement, praising the woman who must have bought the car for her husband.

Source: TikTok

He posted at the car and said happily:

"Happy Valentine's my odogwu… ah, so it’s a woman who bought it! Wow, better wife material dey. God, na better wife be this o."

He went on to make several other statements in the TikTok video, commending the wife for the thoughtful and expensive Valentine’s Day gift.

Reactions as woman buys husband new car

princess added:

"I do pass all this, last year, the relationship no still last."

🔥CHIDERA said:

"She is my wife ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you so much, baby. Thank you for the gift.💐🫂❤️@ Ugo."

ANNY’S BLISS BITES added:

"Na man wey invest,deposit go harvest and withdraw 😌,No be shouting woman dey,better wife dey 😂shey you dey invest ???"

Chris Og noted:

"Low key the odogwu go don press tire."

Chidiebere Kyrian stressed:

"I No see woman for this comment section oo."

Good cars of Lagos shared:

"I can help you do this for your odogwu & your princess .. thank you ♥️good partners exist

DADA awuru added:

"My babe na werey. We still fight on top say I no go gift her for valentine ooo no he woman be this?"

PoundSpaid Kennedy noted:

"You done cast my wife make I go beg her fast before she change mind."

King Leo wrote:

"Nah still the husband money him take buy am nothing you fit tell me."

<6 shared:

"Which one is keep bombing…God where are de seeing money 😔."

Velvet petals 🌺🌺 added:

"I would do this 1000 times for my husband that’s when he makes me happy."

Angel Dalmore said:

"I strive everyday not to just be a rich man’s wife I want to be a rich woman to a rich man !! God knows I will spoil that man rotten."

Source: Legit.ng