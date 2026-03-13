Judy Austin recently addressed the pressures of social media, urging fans to stay true to themselves

Her post came shortly after May Edochie shared a dramatic and cryptic message online

Fans are left curious as their posts went viral, sparking conversation and speculation

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has shared her thoughts on the pressures and negativity of social media, urging her fans to stay true to themselves.

On her Instagram page, Judy noted how online platforms have made many people “a shadow of themselves.”

She encouraged her followers to live authentically and focus on their own well-being.

“Social media has made so many people a shadow of themselves. Remember who you are and start living for you, while you still can!!! I hope this helps someone out there,” she wrote.

Her post came just hours after May Edochie sparked reactions online with a cryptic social media update. In a striking photoshoot, May was seen holding a gun, accompanied by a terse message:

“Just so you know, today is not a good day to look for my trouble.”

The dramatic images and words left many fans speculating about the meaning behind May’s post, while Judy’s advice seemed to offer a reflective counterpoint to the tension online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bigmamatwins said:

"Madam enter house 😂see as she be😂."

yennagogibson said:

"Judy, you hungry? because your face look like you are hungry you never eat for five days? are you fasting?😢."

onyinye6155 said:

"Mummy please 🙏 do nd start acting back..we have missed your videos 😍😍😍."

joypinkyjojo

"U really know what is chasing you around , truly you confused and scared 😎."

obi12476 said:

"Best wife ever💯 na Mary Aligwe scatter her home as bad wife wey she be now Yul don find peace in u while she now belongs to the streets 😂."

kk.rri2 said:

"Judy. Why ain't you dancing for us? You know the dancing wasn't harming anyone. But why did you stop?? ..... We need dancing and shouting and praising.. Nigerian men always used you as example on how women should praise their husband..."

ndukamaureen said:

"No one like U , my beautiful wife 💞, I just love u😍😍."

n.j_era said:

"Live a life that will leave a good legacy behind. Anyone can appear to be living their best life even arm3d ř0bberş do. But the real question is, is the life you’re living creating a positive impact or a negative one? My grandmother always says, Ezi aha ka ego -a good name is greater than wealth. In the end, it’s not the money or fame that matters, but the good name you leave behind. Nti odikwa ?But the question remains do we truly have listening ears? 🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️."

gwenfadosh said:

"What did may do to you mgbeke.'

allthedaysofmylife_8 said:

"Talking about how social media can make someone lose themselves is important. But credibility matters. Many people watched the mockery and the public jabs directed at May for years. Reflection should start with acknowledging that history. You are an awful creature, crawl back to you corner and get out of our faces. Rubbish!"

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng also reported actress Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie sparked reactions.

Oboli announced that May made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action didn't go well with many of May's supporters.

