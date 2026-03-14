A Nigerian lady has expressed her happiness on social media after her father showed up on her graduation day

Her father, who's the bouncer of popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, made out time on that day to celebrate with his daughter

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate her on her matriculation

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera as a Nigerian father surprised his daughter on her special day.

The proud parent, who works as a bouncer for popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, made a great effort to attend his daughter's matriculation ceremony.

Kizz Daniel's bouncer causes a heartwarming scene as he attends his daughter's matriculation. Photo credit: @OluwaPelumi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kizz Daniel's bouncer attends daughter's matriculation

The emotional clip was shared on TikTok by @OluwaPelumi, the matriculant, who expressed her joy at her father's unexpected appearance.

In the clip, her father was seen arriving at the venue, embracing his daughter, and walking into the hall where the ceremony was taking place.

"My dad show up for my matriculation," the video's caption read.

Kelvin Power trends online after attending his daughter's matriculation ceremony. Photo credit: @OluwaPelumi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Kizz Daniel's bouncer attends daughter's matriculation

The post garnered lots of congratulatory messages from Nigerians, who took to the comments section to express their amazement at the special moment.

Many praised the father for his commitment to celebrating his daughter's milestone despite his busy schedule.

@hollarme_4luv said:

"Which sch you go like this way them dey use plastic chair for matric."

@Wandekiks said:

"My shout out goes to ur mum she is the real MVP, she dey carry this heavy duty at night?Anyways, congratulations."

@Temiloluwa said:

"Why do you look sad bay girl ?? Be happy always. From matriculation to convocation in Jesus name. Amen."

@ˢᴺᴼᵂᶠᴸᴬᴷᴱ said:

"She don commot for my eye I nor day crush on her again. I nor want beaten."

@FERANMI said:

"And I be won collect ya number before oo but thank God I never did."

@Bebby Spencer said:

"Keep resting dad and shout out to dad that stand to face there responsibilities."

@AYọ̀Fẹ́ reacted:

"Omor. Congratulations to you. Make sure you focus on your academics and make your dad proud. He is my fav bouncer, don’t make him sad."

@B•F•N•L added:

"No lie oo watin you feel like when your course mate know say na your papa be that."

@Browniee___me said:

"How them want take toast her now for school fear go just hold you cos if u break her heart."

@Chris video games said:

"Sha remember that no matter how big you are it can't take God 1 second to take you down."

@Ghostmode reacted:

"Make this man slap your mom for no reason and not jokingly what will be your reaction."

See the post below:

Kizz Daniel's bouncer storms film festival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Atobiloye Kelvin, doing his job at a recent film festival.

In the video, the agile man with a heavily muscular body stood alert and observed the area as his boss, Kizz Daniel, performed.

Source: Legit.ng