A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom has revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he stopped his wife from posting New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) content on her WhatsApp status

NSPPD is an online digital prayer platform on YouTube, convened by Nigerian Pentecostal cleric Pastor Jerry Eze, who owns Streams of Joy International

According to him, his wife had thought that he was joking when he ordered her to stop posting NSPPD content on her WhatsApp status

A UK-based Nigerian man, with the handle @Prestigious_Gt, has narrated how he put an end to his wife's constant posting of NSPPD content on her WhatsApp status.

The man who lives abroad with his wife stated that he needed to save her from it, and that he achieved.

A man says he stopped his wife from posting about NSPPD on her WhatsApp status. Photo Credit: @Prestigious_Gt, Facebook/Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Source: Twitter

How man stopped wife from posting NSPPD

In a viral tweet on X, the man noted that his wife is a very devoted follower of the NSPPD program, which he considered an obsession.

He observed that her WhatsApp status was always flooded with the NSPPD signature 'What God cannot do does not exist' statement and other similar phrases, and one day, he ordered her to stop posting such on her WhatsApp status.

According to him, his wife disturbs his sleep with the NSPPD early morning prayers, and when he told her to stop posting about the program, she thought he was joking.

"I have the responsibility to save my wife from it, which I have done. She is a very devoted follower of the NSPPD program, and to me it’s becoming more like an obsession.

"Her status is always flooded with “What God cannot do does not exist” and similar phrases.

"One day I woke up and told her that from now on, I must not see her upload such things again, and she must not use the early morning prayer sound to disturb my sleep.

"She thought it was a joke, ranted, and all that. I didn’t say anything more.

“Men with authority speak once and wait to see it executed.”

"I was just waiting for the next morning to see if she still valued the marriage or would go and marry her pastor. Long story short…

"Morning came, I didn’t see any post from her, and the noise didn’t disturb my sleep..."

His wife later reported the development to his parents, but they only told her to listen to her husband, and she eventually heeded their advice.

"Now I allow her to listen to it, but only with earphones, and no uploading on WhatsApp status.

"I also advised her that we should take our own devotion seriously without depending on or worshipping any pastor, and that is what we have been doing," he wrote.

A man abroad says he stopped his wife from posting about NSPPD on her WhatsApp status. Photo Credit: @Prestigious_Gt

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

NSPPD: Man's story stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

@KingOdy said:

"I love the second to the last and the last paragraph, a woman is wired to be robust and sophisticated that if she is not properly checked can self destruct, you did the right thing by taking control of your home first."

@UnigweSixtus_Jr said:

"This is good my boss. Nobody holds the monotony of reaching God.

"If you pray in your room with faith, you will move mountains."

@ajanlekoks said:

"The last part I have learned to pray my own way by myself now and read my Psalms. God help us."

@BillionsKontact said:

"This is a clear example of balancing respect, authority, and personal boundaries in marriage. Firm but fair guidance, paired with open dialogue, can redirect devotion without suppressing faith, strengthening both trust and partnership."

@global_dfrannks said:

"It only worked cos your spouse listened to ppl that talked to her ,it would have been worst if she is a type that don't listen to any good advice aside the ones that tells her challenge your husband,don't allow her control you,by now Una for don scatter."

@DavidGeo14 said:

"The fact that you were godly minded enough to emphasize that you both need to take your own family devotion seriously without worshipping any pastor, properly balanced it out, otherwise, I would say that stopping someone from being faithful to what she believes in is out of line."

@ChimuanyaS56178 said:

"Them no dey call me for church matter again for my family. Them say I be devil incarnate."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had narrated how she got two miracles at the NSPPD Prayer Conference in Lagos.

Woman's message to NSPPD media, other churches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had pointed out three things that the NSPPD media team and those of other churches must stop doing during services.

She noted that she understands the place of media as a tool for preaching the gospel, but wonders if the tears of a vulnerable worshipper were necessary for evangelism.

She begged church media teams not to take away people's freedom in the presence of God and wondered how this generation would have treated the Biblical woman with the issue of blood.

Source: Legit.ng