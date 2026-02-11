A man has shared a heartwarming video capturing his parents' reaction to the news of his recent job offer

In a now-viral clip posted on TikTok, he excitedly disclosed that he had just landed a teaching position

His parents were overcome with emotion over the amazing news, and their reaction has left viewers in tears

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera and shared with the world, showing the reaction of a proud parent.

The video has gone viral on social media, melting the hearts of viewers who came across it on TikTok.

Man gets employed as teacher

The man, @Maneer Mthembu on TikTok, disclosed that he had just landed a job as a teacher, and his parents' reaction was priceless.

Their joy was so overwhelming, and it was clear that this was a moment they had prayerfully been anticipating.

His father was visibly overwhelmed, struggling to contain his emotions as he got up from his chair and paced around the room.

It was as if he was trying to process the news, and his body language spoke volumes about how emotional he felt.

The look of disbelief on his face was so touching, and it was clear that he was fighting back tears of joy.

He captioned the video:

"My parents reaction after telling them I got employed as a teacher. It can only be God."

Reactions as man bags job as teacher

TikTok users did not hesitate to react in the comments section of the video.

@Mmata biza said:

"Y'all dnt understand how our parents pray for us to make it in life. Anyway congratulations stranger."

@Tshidi_Belinda said:

"As an unemployed qualified teacher this gives me hope. I am so happy for you. May God bless you and your parents more."

@Lerato La Love Mofok said:

"My mom cried the whole night until the following day with my appointment letter in her hand, I woke up in the middle of the night to go to the toilet I found her in the same position I left her in when I went to bed that day. This just took me back,congratulations young man indeed we serve a living and a loving God, you are the destiny changer of your family."

@DrPhiL said:

''I know I’ll sound crazy but please honour them whilst they are still alive when you are working. If you can build please do if you can add funiture please do you’re their only hope. Yes you’ll have your car but just give these people some of your win."

@Sbongiseni Gibe Zikh said:

"Ephesians 3:20 20 Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us."

@CM reacted:

"I see the mother they have us all day everyday but now the dad when he stood up oh he’s proud and he knows life is going to be better now. Meneer make that man proud build for him but he’s first car he deserves it. Congratulations stranger."

@BigB added:

"Eish. A father who wants his children to do better than him in life is a hero. Go work and don't disappoint them, there are going to be challenges and don't give up. CONGRATULATIONS."

See the post below:

