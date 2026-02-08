A woman has sent an appeal to the media team of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) and other churches on certain things to avoid going forward

She noted that her appeal is from a place of vulnerability and was triggered by something she observed at the just-concluded NSPPD Prayer Conference in Lagos

She said almost all church media teams are guilty of this act and highlighted three things they must put a stop to during services

Triumph Adekunle, the visioneer of Grace, Culture and Poise Finishing School in Abuja, has appealed to the NSPPD media team, as well as those of other churches, on the need to avoid pointing their cameras at people who are lost in worship during services.

According to Triumph, her appeal comes from a place of vulnerability and having observed this happen while streaming the NSPPD Lagos Prayer Conference.

A woman makes a case for vulnerable worshippers in churches. Photo Credit: Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, Tee Adekunle

Source: Facebook

Woman's touching appeal to church media teams

On what happened during her streaming, Triumph, in a Facebook post, said she noticed that the NSPPD media team focused their camera on a man who appeared to be in his mid-fifties, pouring out his heart to God.

Triumph noted that she understands the place of media as a tool for preaching the gospel, but wonders if the tears of a vulnerable worshipper were necessary for evangelism.

She begged church media teams not to take away people's freedom in the presence of God and wondered how this generation would have treated the Biblical woman with the issue of blood. Her Facebook post partly read:

"Dear Church Media,

"This comes from the heart of a vulnerable worshipper. This post was triggered primarily by the NSPPD Lagos prayer conference yesterday, but I know almost all church media teams are guilty. Please stop pointing your cameras at people who are vulnerably worshipping.

"While streaming the conference I saw a man who looked to be in his mid‑50s pouring out his heart to God in tears — the media didn’t need to show that to us. You even pointed your camera at him for a while. What if he sneaked in like Nicodemus?

"I know we must use media to preach the Gospel. I am too exposed to know that not all evangelism will be on the street, but do you need the tears of a vulnerable worshipper to evangelize? He was clearly tabling matters before his God.

"Please, I beg you: don’t take away people’s freedom to rest at the feet of Jesus. Sometimes I imagine how this generation would have treated the woman with the issue of blood. We for don “feem am” so tey her faith go die.

"Some people now intentionally wait for cameras to show off worship. Chaiii!!!

"I know we are in a show biz dispensation but let’s not shift the ancient landmarks..."

Woman makes suggestion to church media teams

Going forward, Triumph suggested that church media teams should avoid close-up filming or capturing of worshippers in emotional and vulnerable moments.

She further advised that church media teams should limit prolonged focus on any one individual and stop intrusive zoom-ins or lingering on worshippers' faces. She wrote:

"These are my suggestions — during the service:

"1. Avoid close‑ups of worshippers in emotional or vulnerable moments (altars, prayer lines, people crying).

"2. Use primarily wide and mid shots of the congregation; limit or forbid prolonged focus on any one individual.

"3. Keep camera movement respectful — no intrusive zoom‑ins or lingering on faces.

"Please show the love and dignity of Christ in the way you use your cameras."

A woman advises church media teams to avoid lingering on worshippers faces. Photo Credit: Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, Tee Adekunle

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Woman's caution to church media triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Mike Alicha said:

"I have always found this uncomfortable whenever I see those close shots of people lost in worship or pouring out their hearts to God.

"It's sad that some pastors are okay with it as it's been used for advertising and marketing of church programs hence, the media team engaged so much in taking such close up shots.

"I pray that this message will be a wakeup call for the media team to shift from the practice."

Joy Victor Osazuwa said:

"I miss the days where I could worship God without cameras flashing on my face. Plus I'm so sensitive that even if my eyes are closed and a camera is directed at me, I'll know it and open my eyes, so distracting."

David Durowaiye said:

"I know it’s a job for them and other team workers in. Hutch but wait oooooo.

"Do they worship too?

"Do they have experience with God.

"It’s easy nowadays to be involved in activities, looking for best moments to capture and go home empty again.

"I’m just thinking out loud."

Destynee Akon Uno said:

"Same as capturing individual prophesy sessions. The question is, is the prophesy for everyone?

"God reveals something negative to an individual through a pastor and the media captures and posts on social media at will?

"It's well."

Chidi Njoku said:

"Anyday I wear a new agbada to church, I am tempted to do performative prayer so the Camera men can spread their mat in front of me.

"After service, I check the church IG and I have myself some mad shots."

Ogechukwu Uzonna-Nzewi

"My sister biko off the mic, sometimes I want to lay on the church floor during worship but I don't want them to plaster me on the big screen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed three items she took to the NSPPD Prayer Conference in Lagos.

Lady's hot take on NSPPD Prayer Conference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's hot take on the just-concluded NSPPD Prayer Conference had sparked a debate on social media.

According to the lady, she can hardly be found at events like the NSPPD Prayer Conference, and she explained why, giving her perspective on religious gatherings.

While stating that she has nothing against Pastor Jerry Eze or any of the attendees, she said she genuinely does not believe that her prayers require a crowd, noise, matching t-shirts and a packed stadium before God hears her.

Source: Legit.ng