A Nigerian woman has shared two miracles she experienced at the recent NSPPD Nigeria Prayer Conference.

The lady, Omoregie Rachael Oluwashola, shared a video of herself at the prayer gathering on Facebook.

She recounted her experience and expressed gratitude for the divine encounter.

The New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), organised by Pastor Jerry Eze on February 6, 2026, in Lagos, drew hundreds of Nigerians for worship.

Lady shares miracle experience at NSPPD conference

Rachael, who was at the event, described it as a powerful move of God, adding that she almost missed it because of a severe headache.

Rachael explained that before attending the programme, she was battling headaches and body weakness. Despite this, she said she had decided to attend the conference, believing that showing up would make a difference.

She described her first miracle as securing a strategic seat close to the altar around 7 p.m., despite the heavy crowd at the venue.

She then said her second miracle occurred before gospel minister Sunmisola Agbebi began ministering, when she suddenly regained her strength and felt her energy fully restored. According to her, the headache disappeared, and her body felt renewed.

She said on her Facebook post:

"NSPPD NIGERIA PRAYER CONFERENCE wasn’t just another prayer gathering…

It was the AVALANCHE of the mighty move of EL ROL!

The enemy tried to be smart—banging headache, heavy body—but my strong-willed spirit refused to bow. I showed up anyway.

And showing up changed everything.

My first miracle?

A strategic seat close to the altar at 7 p.m. when I got there despite the thick crowd—

And by divine leading, 3 sisters followed, and we all plugged into the same grace.

With my head still pounding, I cried to EL ROL to single me out of the crowd—just like the woman with the issue of blood.

And my EL ROL showed up.

Before Minister Sunmisola ministered, my strength returned and my vibe was fully restored!

Reactions to lady's experience at NSPPD

Chiti Mulenga said:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

Oghale Oyetungase wrote:

"Thank God for His faithfulness."

Uzoukwu-Nkwocha stated:

"It was truly an experience. I plugged in online, I no dey find handle crowd, but maybe I will give it a trial next year. Jesus is always glorified."

