A Nigerian 'robot' content creator, Jarvis Jadrolita, has spoken up about her personality and why men find it hard to leave her

In a now-viral video shared on TikTok, the popular content creator praised herself and highlighted a key factor about her life

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens stormed the comments section to react to it.

A popular Nigerian content creator recently went viral on TikTok after speaking about her personality and relationships.

Jarvis Jadrolita described herself as a 'rare' gem and attributed her self-worth to the blessings she has received from God.

Jarvis shares why men find it hard to leave

The video was shared by @positivity on TikTok, and it quickly gained attention, with many reacting to her confident assertion.

Jadrolita stated that she brings excitement and value to relationships, making it hard for partners to let her go.

Her confidence was overwhelming as she emphasised that if a man loses her, it's always a great loss for him.

She stated that she comes into a man's life to 'spice it up' and after doing that, it becomes very hard for the man to let her go.

She stated this while replying a comment by a content creator GehGeh, who claimed that she went back to her ex, Peller because of a car.

In her words:

"You see my kind of girl is rare. I tap my chest to say I am rare. I will come into your life, I will spice it up and it will be so hard to lose me. And if you lose me, it's over for you. That's how God just blessed me. I'm not bragging but I know who I am. Case closed."

This entire saga comes weeks after Jarvis's ex-boyfriend Peller crashed his car because Jarvis broke up with him.

Reactions as Jarvis hails herself, says she's rare

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Ayodeji Emmanuel Ola said:

"Honestly you people think Jarvis no get money ? She can get any car she wants honestly, the two of them are just a good combo."

@VERA said:

"I just hate tiktok you will block someone and you will see them when bloggers post them."

@prince J said:

"Add gehgeh and peller together Jarvis still get sense and intelligent pass them."

@Gabriel KD said:

"Pellre and Jarvis nah lover girl and lover boy dembi and forever."

@WASSS commented:

"I thought she left him when Peller got his branded car, and thats why he crashed it, this statement by Gehghe doesn't make sense. @GehGeh."

@OLA said:

"Why she no set camera when VDM talk hin own."

@Tabot Machete said:

"Forget about geh geh my dear you and Peller are inseparable."

@Nicky posh said:

"Don't mind them ok, love your man."

@Elvissnoe white added:

"Omo make forget say you love her make we see truth talk make una go listing to wait ghe ghe talk again."

