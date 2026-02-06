A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom has triggered mixed reactions on social media after disclosing her relative's response to her N100k gift

According to the Nigerian in the diaspora, she sent her relative N100k to support her wedding, but the reaction she received was not what she expected

Many people frowned at the relative's reaction to the N100k gesture, with some suggesting possible ways she could have reacted

A UK-based Nigerian lady, Ifunanya Orji, has shared the unexpected reaction she received from her relative to whom she sent N100k to support her wedding.

Ifunanya shared a video of herself in a train looking quite disappointed, suggesting that she was not pleased with the reply.

A lady based in the UK says she sent her relative N100k to support her wedding. Photo Credit: @ifunanya_orji

Source: TikTok

How Ifunanya's relative reacted

In a TikTok post, Ifunanya revealed that her relative simply replied her gesture with thanks.

"Sent a relative 100k for wedding support and she replied me with thanks," words overlaid on her TikTok video read.

Ifunanya expressed displeasure about her relative's response and stated the actual value of the money in Pound Sterling.

"A whole £50 😭🤣😂. It’s well," she wrote.

A UK-based lady gets an unexpected response from her relative whom she sent N100k to support her wedding. Photo Credit: @ifunanya_orji

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail reply of lady's relative

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's relative's reply below:

pelumi♈ said:

"Seems like people forget that there is different between thanks, thank you and thank you so so person in Nigeria it shoes appreciation in different ways."

_reallifemimi said:

"I always say this thanks is actually a weird and rude response to say to someone."

Porsche Strouse said:

"I once sent a friend $100 as introduction contribution which I dnt even attend b'cz of the long distance and that was the end of the friendship😩she stopped talking to me ASAP till date even on her wedding day she didn't tell me nothing."

tessykelvin17 said:

"U even get luck say she thank you🤣. Na me still call to verify if she don see the money🤣🤣. Entitlement na water."

The Okhifos said:

"People who don't see any problem with this, I want you to know that "Thanks" is different from "Thank you."

DEAD USER💔🔕 said:

"Me wey send my 13yrs sis..20k .for xmas..nd she has another 7people to call..anuty ask me wetin she go use 20k do.nd i never received that amount 4xms."

Seasoned Uju said:

"You see me, if I dash you my one pound you no appreciate it, don’t bother, that’s the end.. I fit ask you make you return my money sef😁😁money wey I no tiff??"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had displayed the inspiring reaction he received after sending money to his friend who lives abroad.

Friend reacts as pal abroad sends money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an abroad-based man had shared the messages he received from an old friend after sending 'little' money to him.

Although the gesture involved a 'small amount' of cash, the response that followed was that of deep gratitude. This showed the kind of effect that small acts of kindness could have on people facing quiet struggles.

According to his post, the message overflowed with excitement, heartfelt prayers and sincere appreciation, showing that the recipient was deeply moved by the gesture. The grateful friend expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude, repeatedly invoking blessings upon the sender and his household.

Source: Legit.ng