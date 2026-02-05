While outrage and mourning followed the demise of singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, a lady has survived a potential snake attack

The lady, an entrepreneur, took to Facebook to share her snake experience and a video of the reptile that almost entered her house

According to her, it happened on the hot afternoon of Thursday, February 5, and she hailed two men in her compound for swiftly coming to her aid

Kejo Gold, a Warri-based entrepreneur, has shared her snake experience on Facebook days after the death of singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene from a snakebite.

Kejo noted that the incident happened on Thursday, February 5, in her compound.

Entrepreneur's snake experience in afternoon

According to Kejo, the snake almost entered her house in the afternoon, were it not for the quick interventions of two men in her compound.

The two men saw the snake and neutralised it. She shared a video of the neutralised reptile with the caption:

"This Snake 🐍 almost entered my house this hot afternoon ☀️.

"If not for the two bros in my compound that saw it trying to sneak into my varendar and swung into action.

"I never see who fear snake reach me."

Netizens were elated that the potential snake attack was averted.

Lady's snake experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Ahmed Ohunene Amina said:

"Subhanallah!!

"This is a BOOMSLANG, highly venomous too when it bites.

"This type of snake comes out when the weather is very hot.

"Please be careful and take precautions.

"God have Mercy."

Miracle Alozie said:

"No only God know the type of karat I gave my oraimo cord last night, the cord fell from where I hung it and landed on top of my body, come and see karat skills.

"I don't know I have such karate skills.

"All these pictures and videos of snake flying everywhere on Facebook is messing my brain up."

Onoriode WatermelonBoy Umunu said:

"Fumigate your house and environment go and look for best cypermethrin mixed with water on a knapsack and spray the compound once once no snake can survive the smell.

"Of the chemical. Apply it when everybody is out for work."

Sherryfat Ladejobi said:

"Thank God oooo. I wonder why snake go leave bush con dey won enter people house."

Orovwigho Bamidele said:

"Way una, make una stop to dey post or talk about snake follow everywhere, shuo, God abeg oo..na so I see my belt for ground yesterday for my room, I run comot from my compound..una talk, video, n conplaint don too much, e dey affect my imagination, Everything now looks like a snake to me."

Frayo Imagery Friday Eno said:

"Thank God for his divine protection try buy bitter kola put in around ur environment."

