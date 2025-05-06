A Nigerian man said he has always received monetary gifts from his generous friend who lives abroad

According to the man, one day, he decided to also send money to his friend to reciprocate the gesture

He said his friend responded by saying the money he sent to him had helped him pay his water bill for the month

A Nigerian man shared an interesting story of how he sent money to his friend who lives abroad.

In the story, the man narrated that his friend abroad is always sending him money.

According to Oṣóyínká, one day, he decided to also send money to his friend to reciprocate his generosity.

He wrote:

"A friend in the UK sends me money every year on my birthday, this year I got tired of just wishing him a happy birthday and sent some money into his naija account."

After he sent the money, Osoyinka said his friend's response made him happy.

His friend said the money he had sent helped him to pay his water bill for the month.

His words:

"He said “I know You dey always think naira is nothing compared to pound but know you just paid my water bill…For this month and that’s a lot to me. I no fit remember the last time that account receive credit alert that’s not from myself."

He noted that the conversation left him with a lesson, which is that people living abroad also need assistance.

His said:

"I discharged that convo with cruise but it changed something inside of me. No be to only take from abroad, try dey give back. It means a lot to them."

Reactions as man sends money to his friend living abroad

@KikelomoSowore said:

"Thoughtful of you. Wherever we are, let’s not always be the receiver only. Whether in giving physical gifts or in acts of service. Try give too, your hand no too short."

@jahsaint1 said:

"Pesin don send me 5k before years ago wey I convert to pounds then, I use am take carry bus go work that day after school. The money be like miracle for my eyes Bcos shibo sef no Dey. No amount is too small for a grateful receiver."

@BEE6TH said:

"Did this for my friend last December and he said he is getting a pram for his baby with the cash. . The wife never stops appreciating it. It truly feels good to give, especially to givers."

@opedaydydx5 said:

"I really don’t understand, on my birthday people ask me to send money, on their birthday they still ask me to send money, this didn’t even start after relocating, it’s being on since time of immemorial!"

Man says people suffer abroad too

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who lives in the United States of America shared some of the difficulties of living in the country.

The man declared that the USA is not heaven as people might believe, noting that some residents of the country also suffer.

One thing he mentioned was loneliness, noting that it does take a toll on someone who cannot handle it.

