A Nigerian man has shared the messages that he received from an old friend after sending a 'small amount of money' to him

The young man was so appreciative and he poured out his heart with words of prayers and gratitude for the giver

Social media users who came across the wholesome post on X took turns to recount their similar experiences

An abroad-based Nigerian man has posted the emotional feedback he received from a longtime friend he assisted financially.

Although the gesture involved a 'small amount' of cash, the response that followed was that of deep gratitude.

This showed the kind of effect that small acts of kindness could have on people facing quiet struggles.

Man overwhelmed as friend sends him cash

In the post shared on X, the man identified as @onyedikachukwu explained that he had reached out to an old friend and sent him a 'small amount' of money.

He later displayed the reply he received, not to seek praise, but to show how meaningful the support turned out to be.

According to his post, the message overflowed with excitement, heartfelt prayers and sincere appreciation, showing that the recipient was deeply moved by the gesture.

The grateful friend expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude, repeatedly invoking blessings upon the sender and his household.

He sent wishes of continuous provision, success in every effort and protection from lack.

"Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Bruhhh, Jesus, God bless you for me. You and your family. You will never lack in this life. Anything you lay your hands upon is blessed. Thank you brotherly. Make I go chop. Jesus. Thank you, thank you, thank you," the person said.

His reaction painted a clear picture of someone who felt seen, remembered and helped by an unexpected act of generosity.

While sharing the messages online, the man said:

"See the response from an old friend after I sent him a small amount of money."

Reactions as man displays messages from old friend

After the post circulated on X, many Nigerians shared similar stories of how small amounts of money or simple assistance made a major difference in their own lives or in the lives of others.

Aim Tha Man said:

"Make I go chop” stood out. That's a very strong statement omo e no easy to be man o."

Sammie said:

"This how my guy that owed me 500k sent me 50k when I was in my lowest, I want use thank you finish am."

Iniobong said:

"Hahahhahahhaa I don't think gratitude/gratefulness is a gender bias virtue, I'm like this too."

Fantasy said:

"Where una dey see this money?? Make God use one person bless me for this Cs. Ahh! I go wan crase."

Dbayox said:

"A man will show appreciation by merely seeing a little green light-a little hope, even when his request has not been granted. Men are generally appreciative and grateful except for few ones."

Oju Nelson reacted:

"Men rarely get help even when it's small, while women get help. Sometimes even without asking and so they get used to the idea that it is normal and at times even believe it's a right owed to them. Show love to a brother today, even if e small, they know you don't owe them."

Nehemiah said:

"You never know how a man suffers in and remain silent until you show kindness to them. They will reveal everything going on before u pull through. 'Make I go chop first' many are ready to drink water for a day to wait on the lord than disgrace themselves."

Henry Eghaghara reacted:

"It’s not about suffering, men are grateful people. I returned money I borrowed from a friend and he was shouting thank you and everybody was just staring. I gave a girl money, she looked at it and said hmm. Huge money ooh, free money response hmmm. I don wise shaa."

Desmond reacted:

"When my tricycle was faulty after spending lots of money to fix it, yet no solution. Some friends gave me money last year, a year later I came to tell them thank you."

Zoe reacted:

"A colleague of mine wanted to go the mall, so I said he should get me something too o jokingly. And he bought me my favourite bread( sardine bread)Surprisedly, I was moved to tears cos over past years I barely received a gift from anyone. I wan use thank u wound am for 2 month."

Clinton added:

"This one na my own guy just today.he don send me more than 150k within three months. Sometimes I dey ask am if he wan sleep with me I swear."

