A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after speaking about the demise of popular Nigerian singer, Ifunanya Nwangene

In her heartbreaking post, she lamented over the fact that the lady whom she described as an 'icon' had left the world

Speaking further, she talked about the condition surrounding Ifunanya's demise and prayed for her soul to rest in peace

A Nigerian lady's emotional tribute to the late singer Ifunanya Nwangene has captured the attention of social media users.

The singer's untimely death left many in tears as they mourned the demise of such a shining star.

Lady says a cobra killed Ifunanya Nwangene. Photo credit: @Rita Bernie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady says cobra killed Ifunanya Nwangene

In the post shared by @Rita Bernie on TikTok, she expressed her deep sorrow and disbelief at the news of Nwangene's death.

She described the late singer as an icon, and her death a devastating incident that nobody expected.

The lady went on to reveal that Nwangene's life was cut short by a 'cobra' bite, a detail that added to the pain and sadness of her passing.

She offered her condolences and prayed for Nwangene's soul to find peace; a prayer that was also echoed by many on social media.

In her words:

"Can't believe an icon is gone. Died by snake bite. Cobra. Rip dear."

Lady prays for late Ifunanya Nwangene to rest in peace. Photo credit: @Rita Bernie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady mourns Ifunanya Nwangene

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@happynurse22 RNBNSC said:

"Sometimes voices attracts cobbra."

@Evelynstarrrr said:

"Wait this girl is dead???like this girl singing???die go where????as how????????????"

@Profit said:

"I no too blame anybody but nah Noah cause all this things where the happen, because I don't know why he will allow snake enter that ark, God will help us all."

@PAC said:

"So full of life (tho I'm just seeing her for the first time). Her voice sent chills down my spine. RIP Dear Stranger."

@fasugdprmga reacted:

"Yes. Hospital don't have anti venom because it expire every 3 months. I was bitten by Viper last year March, I told them to take me to traditionalist. My eyes is swollen and my lips. After three days, the poison start moving and the swollen reach my thigh. They helped me called the poison out. I stayed home for 7 months. I have to keep raising my leg up if not it will be swollen."

@ajabaprizzy commented:

"Jesus!!! I wish I didn’t go to confirm this. I’m tearing up already, I stumbled on one of her viral post last year and I’ve been hooked, she has a beautiful voice. May God bless her soul and grant her eternal rest. Amen."

@kistar_Melody said:

"Jesus Jesus Jesus Nanya the soloist ? Jesus ooooooooooo I’ll have to search it up because ahhhhh my hand is shaking."

@anonymous 04 commented:

"Please let's always keep our WC closed. likewise our restroom doors. Snakes can come in through the toilet chambers. Rest on angel."

@Holistic Life added:

"RIP what if. I mean what if, she must have sang or hummed a high pitch spiritual sound maybe at night and that song or sound is so powerful that it has to call up things. I have a reason for this idea cos someone I know had woken up one day a narrated how people die in their sleep cos he almost did. the reason was because of the conversations he had at night and the topic of discuss was not just ordinary. It was a spiritual one."

See the post below:

Brother of late Ifunanya shares last video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grieving brother of the late Ifunanya Nwangene shared an emotional post regarding the death of his sister.

In the post, he shared the painful last moments he shared with his sister after she was bitten by a snake at her house.

Source: Legit.ng