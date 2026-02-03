A spiritualist has claimed that the death of fast-rising singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene from snakebite was not ordinary

In a now-viral post online, the spiritualist claimed he did his findings and discovered that Nanyah was allegedly rude to someone

Speaking confidently, he shared more light about his findings surrounding her death, sparking mixed reactions on social media

A spiritualist, known on Facebook as Lord Uzih The Reminder, has left netizens puzzled after claiming that singer Nanyah's death by a snakebite was sent to her by someone she offended.

While warning people to desist from hiding behind their keypads to insult people on social media, the spiritualist claimed he did his findings about Nanyah's death to arrive at his claim.

A spiritualist claims that Nanyah had offended someone and that the person sent snakes to deal with her. Photo Credit: Lord Uzih The Reminder, Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Spiritualist's claim about Nanyah's death

According to Lord Uzih, Nanyah allegedly insulted a woman, whom he described as 'a Naga woman'.

In a Facebook post, he dared anyone doubting his claim to make their own consultation.

He claimed that the person Nanyah reportedly offended sent snakes to attack her, which resulted in her death. He wrote:

"Stop insulting people cause you have keyboards; well someone shared this story and I did consultation and boom, she was rude to someone who is a Naga woman older and look what two Nagas did to her; may her soul rest in peace. If you think I am lying do your consultation… those snakes were sent and they completed their mission…"

A spiritualist claims Nanyah's was rude to a woman on social media. Photo Credit: Lord Uzih The Reminder, Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

See the spiritualist's Facebook post below:

Nanyah: Spiritualist's claim generates reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the spiritualist's claim below:

Amarachi Mimi Enwereuzor said:

"Immediately,I heard about her demise, I just knew that wasn't ordinary.

"This is a confirmation of my intuition."

Kay Klef Ajeboi said:

"Even without spiritual Shay person no fit plan snake for the room self a lot of enemy plan so no trace this type of snake has specific area u can find dem that’s my view."

Roca Lewis said:

"Nigerians always spiritualizing everything. So every snake that attacks anybody was sent?"

Oma Zara Christopher said:

"I knew those snakes were sent to kpai her buh if you talk that one some ignorant people will chew you like suya...if ona like make ona no guard ona mouth,insult who you no no ...life is more spiritual than physical...ona dooooooooo."

Keturah Obadiah said:

"Omo, this thing really crossed my mind oh, I said to myself could it be that those snakes were sent to finish her????"

Laurel O. Ng said:

"If the snake is 3 na three people turned themselves into snakes to attack the girl but my prayers is that whosever that have hands in her death by spirit or physical will confess and kpai in jesus name."

Bekky Love said:

"Oh, the person 4 forgive her na.

"For you to say this, that confirms my thoughts, because you are a spiritual man and I don't doubt men of the spirit."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had debunked speculations that Nanyah died as a result of a serious spiritual attack.

Lady's dream about Nanyah after her death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had said she had a dream about the late singer Nanyah hours after she passed away from a snakebite.

She shared the dream she had about Nanyah while reacting to the post of a reverend father who also dreamt about the singer.

She mentioned what she saw in her dream about Nanyah, sharing what a voice whispered to her in the dream that she had the night after Nanyah's death.

Source: Legit.ng