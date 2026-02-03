Fast-rising Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene lost her life on Saturday, January 31, after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja residence, and a man's final WhatsApp chat with her has emerged online

A friend of the late singer released the chat online as he appreciated everyone who showed up for her at her time of agony

The touching chat captured Nanyah's complaint to her friend and description of how she felt moments before she passed away

Jacob Enenche Okwori, a Nigerian man, has mourned the demise of Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, who died after she was bitten by a snake at her residence in Abuja on Saturday, January 31.

Jacob shared Nanyah's final WhatsApp chat with a man named Vincent Udekwe, who he claims was her birthday mate and colleague at the Abuja Metropolitan Music Society (AMEMUSO) choir.

A man's final chat with singer Ifunanya has left people emotional. Photo Credit: Ifunanya Nwangene, Vincent Ikenna Udekwe, Jacob Enenche Okwori

Source: Facebook

Nanyah's final chat with choir colleague

Jacob appreciated Vincent and others who were present with the deceased in her final moments. He wrote on Facebook:

"RIP Ifunanya Nwangene. This was her last chat with Vincent Udekwe, her birthday mate, and fellow choristee at AMEMUSO.

"Well done Vincent Ikenna Udekwe, Sam C. Ezugwu, Paschal Nworgu Tenor, Json Somto, and everyone who was there for her in her time of agony."

In the released final chat, Vincent inquired about the ward Nanyah was placed in at the hospital, and she replied him that it was the emergency ward.

A minute later, she complained about her face and mouth being paralysed, likely due to the snakebite.

"My mouth and face is paralysed," she wrote.

When Vincent followed up by asking if she had company, Nanyah replied:

"But they have put the anti venom."

The conversation ended with her affirming that she is in the emergency ward alone. The released chat broke hearts.

Nanyah, in her final moments, complained to a friend about how she felt. Photo Credit: Jacob Enenche Okwori, Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

See the Facebook post below:

Ifunanya Nwangene: People mourn singer's demise

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the chat below:

Halimat Omotine said:

"If the anti venom was made available she wouldn't have be going around and during those times she was already weak, and on getting to the second hospital, they removed the thing she used to tie her hand that was when the venom started spreading.... What is the government doing about this? They will do nothing because their children are not in this God forsaken country."

Seth Chukwuebuka Joseph said:

"Seeing all this reminded me in 2020 during corona when my brother was a victim.

"He was also sleep in his room, after his school send them back because of the out bost.

"Just made fresh tears coming down my eye.

"May de all rest in peace."

Queenmary Stephen said:

"As at when the anti venom came it was late because the venom had already spread all over her.

"May her soul rest in peace."

Van Pita said:

"The sad part about this demise, it’s could be avoided, but due to our poor medical system, they failed her .. May God forgive her shortcomings."

Ojobo Maria said:

"Most unfortunate, but it is well. May her soul rest in peace as the angels welcome her home,where there is no pain,or tears!"

Angela Chika said:

"The government should make it compulsory for some hospital to have this anti venom so that when one is bitten by any poisonous snake the person wouldn't be going up and down.

"At least the person will go straight to the place knowing too well that it must be at this medical centres. It will be easier. Cos if she has known that the other to hospital would not have it, she would have gone to FMC straight."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a snake expert, Dr Mark Ofua, had pointed out the things that attract snakes to your house and compound.

Choir member recounts Nanyah's last moments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sam Ezugwu, the director of the Abuja Metropolitan Music Society (AMEMUSO) choir and opera group to which Ifunanya Nwangene belonged, had recounted how she passed away.

In a post that made the rounds, it was stated that after a snake reportedly bit the singer, she sent a message to members of her group, who immediately rallied around her.

Some members made it to the hospital, where they helped ensure she received medical attention. According to Sam Ezugwu, after antivenom was administered, the hospital requested additional doses of neostigmine.

Source: Legit.ng