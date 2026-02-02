A Nigerian woman who attended the same church as the fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, showed how she was mourned during the church service.

She posted a video showing how the church honoured Nanyah after her passing.

Nanyah: Church Member Shows How Singer Was Mourned During Service After She Died From Snakebite

According to reports, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s church member shares tribute to singer

On her Facebook page, Lilian Nkem Igbojekwe showed how members of the choir sang to honour Nanyah.

She posted a Facebook video that showed how Nanyah’s photo was displayed on a screen as the choir sang.

In an earlier post, she wrote:

“Choirs are singing a hymn for ifunanya CKC Kubwa ABUJA, I feel like crying.”

