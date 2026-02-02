Dr Mark Ofua, veterinarian, conservationist, and educator, has highlighted the common reasons that snakes are attracted to residential areas and people's homes in Nigeria

Following the tragic demise of fast-rising singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, who was bitten by a snake, a wildlife veterinarian and educator based in Lagos, Dr Mark Ofua, has shed light on certain things that invite snakes to people's homes in Nigeria.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Dr Mark, who has been practising since 2014, pointed out that snakes naturally do not want to have any interaction with humans, but human incursions into their territories by deforestation have given rise to the unavoidable human-snake interaction, which he called human-wildlife conflict.

Veterinarian and conservationist Dr Mark Ofua identifies reasons snakes are attracted to people's homes.

Snake expert describes snakes nature

According to Dr Mark, snakes are very primal creatures who have almost no concept of play, fun, or anything of such nature.

He further said that any snake one comes in contact with is either on a hunt for food, fleeing danger or returning from a hunt.

He added that the snake could also be sunning itself in preparation for a hunt.

"Snakes ordinarily don’t want to come close to people. It’s usually people who go to clear out the snake homes (forests) to build their houses.

"Snakes ordinarily would want to have nothing to do with humans, but these incursions into their territories have caused an unavoidable interaction also known as human-wildlife conflict. Snakes are very primal creatures. They have almost no concept of play or fun or such.

"Their senses are very basic, and if you come across a snake, it’s either on the hunt for food, running away from danger or returning from a hunt…or sunning itself in preparation for a hunt (they get energy from the sun)."

Things that attract snakes to your house

Dr Mark explained that there are certain reasons snakes visit or are found in residential homes in Nigeria. He wants Nigerians to ask themselves what they must have done to attract the snakes.

He noted that rubble, leftover pipes, fittings, blocks, wood or other building materials create a haven for snakes to dwell.

Dr Mark also said snakes are attracted to a compound that has their prey, which are, namely, rats, lizards and even chickens.

"As a result of this, if you have snakes in your compound, the question to ask is why? What have you done to attract them?

"Has your compound created a safe abode for the snakes? Do you have rubble and leftover pipes, fittings, blocks, wood or other building materials that have created a haven for them?

"The next question to ask is, do you have their prey/food in your house or compound? Snakes will travel great distances following trails of rats and other rodents, lizards, frogs and even chickens, and all these can attract them to your abode or just unfortunately, their path of travel just takes them through your home!"

Dr Mark Ofua says snakes ordinarily don't want to come to humans.

What to do when bitten by snake

