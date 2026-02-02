Snake Expert Dr Mark Ofua Points out Things that Attract Snakes to Your House and Compound
- Dr Mark Ofua, veterinarian, conservationist, and educator, has highlighted the common reasons that snakes are attracted to residential areas and people's homes in Nigeria
- In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dr Mark, founder of Saint Mark's Animal Hospital, noted that snakes ordinarily do not want to come to humans, but people go to them by clearing out their homes (forests)
- While noting that snakes have basic senses, Dr Mark stated that they are primal creatures and have no concept of play or fun
Following the tragic demise of fast-rising singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, who was bitten by a snake, a wildlife veterinarian and educator based in Lagos, Dr Mark Ofua, has shed light on certain things that invite snakes to people's homes in Nigeria.
Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Dr Mark, who has been practising since 2014, pointed out that snakes naturally do not want to have any interaction with humans, but human incursions into their territories by deforestation have given rise to the unavoidable human-snake interaction, which he called human-wildlife conflict.
Snake expert describes snakes nature
According to Dr Mark, snakes are very primal creatures who have almost no concept of play, fun, or anything of such nature.
He further said that any snake one comes in contact with is either on a hunt for food, fleeing danger or returning from a hunt.
He added that the snake could also be sunning itself in preparation for a hunt.
"Snakes ordinarily don’t want to come close to people. It’s usually people who go to clear out the snake homes (forests) to build their houses.
"Snakes ordinarily would want to have nothing to do with humans, but these incursions into their territories have caused an unavoidable interaction also known as human-wildlife conflict. Snakes are very primal creatures. They have almost no concept of play or fun or such.
"Their senses are very basic, and if you come across a snake, it’s either on the hunt for food, running away from danger or returning from a hunt…or sunning itself in preparation for a hunt (they get energy from the sun)."
Things that attract snakes to your house
Dr Mark explained that there are certain reasons snakes visit or are found in residential homes in Nigeria. He wants Nigerians to ask themselves what they must have done to attract the snakes.
He noted that rubble, leftover pipes, fittings, blocks, wood or other building materials create a haven for snakes to dwell.
Dr Mark also said snakes are attracted to a compound that has their prey, which are, namely, rats, lizards and even chickens.
"As a result of this, if you have snakes in your compound, the question to ask is why? What have you done to attract them?
"Has your compound created a safe abode for the snakes? Do you have rubble and leftover pipes, fittings, blocks, wood or other building materials that have created a haven for them?
"The next question to ask is, do you have their prey/food in your house or compound? Snakes will travel great distances following trails of rats and other rodents, lizards, frogs and even chickens, and all these can attract them to your abode or just unfortunately, their path of travel just takes them through your home!"
What to do when bitten by snake
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a snake expert had outlined seven steps to take when bitten by a snake.
In a now-viral X post on February 1, the snake expert outlined seven steps to take after being bitten by a snake.
Firstly, he recommended moving away from the snake carefully so you don't get bitten again and advised people to check if they could get a description of the snake while leaving the scene.
Source: Legit.ng
