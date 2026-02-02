The death of fast-rising singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene has been met with an outpouring of tributes and grief in Nigeria, and her university roommate has released an emotional tribute to her

She disclosed the university they both attended and the course Nanyah read, mourning that Nigeria happened to her friend, who died after a snake bite at her Abuja residence

The former roommate shed light on the late singer's character when they were roommates, which might not be in the public domain

Christiana Aneke, a former roommate of Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene at the university, has paid tribute to her friend, who lost her life after she was bitten by a snake at her Abuja residence on Saturday, January 31.

The fast-rising singer's death has left many in grief in Nigeria, including her former roommate at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC).

Nanyah's university roommate says Nigeria happened to her friend. Photo Credit: Ifunanya Nwangene, Christiana Aneke

Source: Facebook

Nanyah's friend's heartfelt tribute

In a Facebook post on Sunday, February 1, Christiana shared a throwback picture of herself and Nanyah as she expressed deep sorrow over the singer's death.

Christiana blamed Nigeria for Nanyah's death, saying the country happened to her cute roommate.

Recounting Nanyah's character when they were roommates, Christiana said the singer often cared for her and showed concern whenever she found her moody.

She added that Nanyah tries not to offend people, and when she does, she doesn't hesitate to make amends by apologising. She disclosed that Nanyah studied architecture at the university.

Christiana added that Nanyah was too cute in every way. Christiana's tribute read:

"My Ifu so it's till we meet to part no more?😭😭😭

"Nigeria happened to my cute roomie..My UNEC CONNECT When Ifunanya Nwangene sees me moody she doesn't hesitate to ask me if I'm alright. She tries not to offend you and if she does she doesn't hesitate to apologise...she is just too cute in every way❤️💐😘.

"I know you are happily welcomed where you are right now because heaven just gained an angel."

Nanyah's former university roommate pays tribute to her late friend. Photo Credit: Christiana Aneke, Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Nigerians mourn Nanyah's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the death of singer Nanyah below:

Stefany Onyia said:

"Christiana, our Ifu is gone."

Anita Onyekachi Ikande said:

"Chai! She was your classmate, may her soul rest in peace."

Anne Okorotie said:

"Chai.

"So sad.

"May her soul rest in peace."

Modupe Florence Adenegan said:

"She may be gone but she will never be forgotten."

Ruth Alabi said:

"I knew it that I know this lady from UNEC!

"Kai!!!

"May God comfort her family and loved ones that she's left behind."

Chioma Ada Onyema said:

"I said it, I know her Na...

"Chai.

"So painful."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a snake expert had listed seven things people should do when bitten b a snake.

FG reacts to Nanyah's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the Federal Government of Nigeria had reacted to the tragic death of fast-rising singer Nanyah, who was bitten by a snake.

The ministry acknowledged the grief triggered by the case and urged restraint amid growing commentary across social media platforms.

Through its official communication channel, the ministry aligned itself with the clarification issued by FMC Jabi, noting that the hospital acted within professional standards after the patient was brought in with complications from a snake bite. It conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and stated that the loss had been felt across the public health system.

Source: Legit.ng