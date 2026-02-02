The federal ministry of health has backed the explanation issued by FMC Jabi following public concern over a snake bite death

The ministry dismissed claims of delayed care and unavailability of antivenom, describing them as unsupported

Officials urged Nigerians to rely on verified medical sources rather than social media speculation

The federal ministry of health has reacted to public concerns surrounding the death of Ifunanya Lucy Nwagene and described the incident as tragic while backing the response provided by the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi.

The ministry acknowledged the grief triggered by the case and urged restraint amid growing commentary across social media platforms.

Through its official communication channel, the ministry aligned itself with the clarification issued by FMC Jabi, noting that the hospital acted within professional standards after the patient was brought in with complications from a snake bite.

It conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and stated that the loss had been felt across the public health system.

Ministry backs hospital’s response

The ministry said the explanation released by FMC Jabi addressed key claims circulating online, particularly allegations of delayed care and lack of anti-snake venom.

According to the ministry, the hospital’s account showed that treatment commenced immediately upon arrival and included recognised emergency interventions.

Officials maintained that preliminary information from the hospital indicated that the patient’s condition had already deteriorated significantly before admission, limiting the options available to clinicians.

The ministry added that sudden complications linked to neurotoxic snake bites are known to progress rapidly, even under medical supervision.

Ministry calls for verified public information

While acknowledging public anxiety over the incident, the ministry cautioned against drawing conclusions based on unverified narratives.

It advised Nigerians to rely on information released through official medical and government channels, rather than social media posts that may not reflect clinical realities.

The ministry noted that false claims risk undermining confidence in public health institutions and could discourage patients from seeking timely care.

It stressed that accountability within the health sector is best pursued through established review processes rather than online speculation.

Reiterating its oversight role, the ministry stated that patient safety remains central to its mandate and that public hospitals are continually assessed on preparedness, response time, and availability of essential medicines. It said FMC Jabi’s explanation was consistent with national clinical protocols for snake bite management.

The ministry also assured the public that it remains open to further engagement should new facts emerge.

Nanya's Death: Hospital breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja, said claims of unavailability of anti-venom during the treatment of late Ms. Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene are not true.

Nwangene, a fast-rising musician, died following a snake bite on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The FMC Abuja said Nwagene passed away from severe neurotoxic complications arising from the snake bite

