A Nigerian lady displayed the unexpected message she received from her man concerning why he won't marry her

She posted the screenshot, showing why the man said he would not marry her and sharing why his mother won't like her

What the man sent made her block him on WhatsApp, as many reacted to the man's message she shared on social media.

A Nigerian lady posted the message she got from a man who shared why he would not be able to marry her.

She posted what the man said to her, as he highlighted the things she did that made him realise he couldn't marry her.

In a TikTok post by @omoshuga, the lady shared the screenshot and in the message, the man told her that she was too wise.

He said in the message:

"I don't think I can marry someone like you You are always talking about gender equality and I don't think you will be submissivve.you do not care about what anyone says,my mother is going to have a problem with you You are too wise and only gullible women are fit to be married my dear."

Her response is below:

She captioned the post:

"Let's hear it from the man of the year."

Her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail man's unexpected message to lady

@Karen said:

"I read this to my boyfriend and he asked me what is wrong with that, I’m leaving."

@Bian said:

"I understand where your reply comes from I mean bro set himself up BUT I don’t think it’s good when we blame another fellow woman for the man’s wrong doing or sayings. Listen to me. Whenever we say words like “Your Mum, your sister, “ it’s that you are upholding the same patriarchal values. There was no need for the mum to catch the stray there just cause the son became stupid, you could have said “ I wouldn’t want to marry an arrogant illiterate man either”

@LunTha said:

"He brought the mom into the conversation by mentioning her first. And if said mom is married and only gullible women are fit for marriage that means his mom is gullible then, no?"

@mahreen said:

"mothers raise the children......him saying gullible women are the ones who marry....he was technically referring to what he saw at home....I have heard you....so u take this."

@globalosazee said:

"You are too wise? TOO WISE? That's a PROBLEM?"

