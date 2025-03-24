A Nigerian lady got people talking after she shared the WhatsApp conversation she had with her talking stage

She stated that the man was from Enugu state as she shared how she responded to his messages

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the conversation, sparking mixed reaction

A pretty lady shared a WhatsApp conversation between herself and the man she was in a talking stage with.

The talking stage is an early part of a relationship where two people get to know each other before officially dating.

Lady in talking stage with Enugu man shares their chat. Photo: @steph_nainai

She noted that the man was an Enugu man as she shared what they talked about.

In the video by @steph_nainai on TikTok, the lady shared different screenshots of the message.

In one of the screenshots, the man queried her for wanting to fix her nails when she hardly went out.

Lady shares screenshots of her chat with Enugu man, many react

She responded to him:

“I know you don't understand what it means to be a girl. And you believing in eating okpa and beer.”

The lady captioned the video:

“POV: Your talking stage is an Enugu man. My own is always different."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's chat with Enugu man

@fair_ Nonso said:

“You should be cutting your nails “. Make I just manage this imo state man Biko."

@Ogechi said:

"Odogwu without pararara."

@jes-stitches said:

"He did not remember Abacha, Enugu man made me hate Abacha. which one is let’s hangout and we are going to Abacha joint."

@Chisom said:

"That’s how 1 man stopped to collect my number and saw my nails(short nails oo) and said “ hmmm fine girl is this what u use ur money for”

@Dera Baby said:

"Not me thinking he was the one that bought you this hair. I been wan say make you hold am with your life."

@ADANNAYA said:

"This things is applicable to every state depending on who you meet or date."

@BELLA:

"If U marry dis one ehn,you go old b4 Ur time."

@Cindy’s Avenue || UGC Creator said:

"As an Enugu born & brought up, I'm ashamed on his behalf. But I think it's an individual thing cause I once met an Anambra guy that behaves exactly like this. I ghosted him asap."

@De prince said:

"Okpa is one of our best food and also As a jobless person why do u need to be making ur nails all the time, for me we the Enugu men still the best."

