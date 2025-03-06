Lady Who Gave Okada Man Her Number Shares WhatsApp Message She Received From Him, Many React
- A young lady shared the WhatsApp conversation between her and the okada man she gave her number to
- The messages revealed that the man wanted to woo her, as he expressed her love to her via chat
- Many reacted after seeing her responses to the man’s chat, sparking mixed reactions on social media
A young lady shared the conversation she had with a bike rider (also known as okada man) who collected her number.
The lady stated that she was the one who gave the okada man her number, as she revealed their WhatsApp chat.
A viral video by @biq_trinix on TikTok showed the screen record of the chat.
Okada man woos lady after collecting number
In the chat, the man introduced himself as the bike man who carried her that morning and went ahead to profess love to her.
When she asked him what he had to offer, the man told her that he would offer her nothing but his love.
He said:
“I have nothing to offer you but love.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail lady’s chat with okada man
Many reacted after seeing her responses to the man’s chat, sparking mixed reactions online.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Tee said:
It's always WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO OFFER. A man can't love again without offering anything nowadays."
@Mclassy said:
"Make nollywood directors no see this ooo, before u hear the bike man that disguise, she never knew she was a billionaire."
@STUDIO-MONEY said:
"Love that courage in him and his boardness and sincerity, he said I have nothing to offer you than love."
@ALEXANDER MERCURY ENTERPRISES said:
"I love the fact that you spoke to him kindly most people would have insulted him outrightly and reduce his ego, both of you might end up being just good friends."
@Alexander Anna Lacey said:
"You're seeing him less maybe in 1 year time you will even want him back sometimes table turns."
@Victor Ikechukwu said:
"If u like misbehave and miss this golden opportunity. Remember nollywood : a billionaire son pretends to be a bike man falls in love with a street girl. Ajeh give him opuel and tnk me later ajeh."
@princess said:
"I just like how he talk very politely, and he knows his place too, that kind of guy can do anything for you, because he wants to please you at all means."
@raphaeluche260 said:
"It’s a crime that he is a bike guy what if he is on disguise to finding the right partner."
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
