A young lady shared the WhatsApp conversation between her and the okada man she gave her number to

The messages revealed that the man wanted to woo her, as he expressed her love to her via chat

Many reacted after seeing her responses to the man’s chat, sparking mixed reactions on social media

A young lady shared the conversation she had with a bike rider (also known as okada man) who collected her number.

The lady stated that she was the one who gave the okada man her number, as she revealed their WhatsApp chat.

A young Nigerian lady shares WhatsApp chat with okada man after giving him her number. Photo: @big_trinix

Source: TikTok

A viral video by @biq_trinix on TikTok showed the screen record of the chat.

Okada man woos lady after collecting number

In the chat, the man introduced himself as the bike man who carried her that morning and went ahead to profess love to her.

When she asked him what he had to offer, the man told her that he would offer her nothing but his love.

Okada man woos a Nigerian lady on WhatsApp after collecting her number. Photo: @biq_trinix

Source: TikTok

He said:

“I have nothing to offer you but love.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s chat with okada man

Many reacted after seeing her responses to the man’s chat, sparking mixed reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Tee said:

It's always WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO OFFER. A man can't love again without offering anything nowadays."

@Mclassy said:

"Make nollywood directors no see this ooo, before u hear the bike man that disguise, she never knew she was a billionaire."

@STUDIO-MONEY said:

"Love that courage in him and his boardness and sincerity, he said I have nothing to offer you than love."

@ALEXANDER MERCURY ENTERPRISES said:

"I love the fact that you spoke to him kindly most people would have insulted him outrightly and reduce his ego, both of you might end up being just good friends."

@Alexander Anna Lacey said:

"You're seeing him less maybe in 1 year time you will even want him back sometimes table turns."

@Victor Ikechukwu said:

"If u like misbehave and miss this golden opportunity. Remember nollywood : a billionaire son pretends to be a bike man falls in love with a street girl. Ajeh give him opuel and tnk me later ajeh."

@princess said:

"I just like how he talk very politely, and he knows his place too, that kind of guy can do anything for you, because he wants to please you at all means."

@raphaeluche260 said:

"It’s a crime that he is a bike guy what if he is on disguise to finding the right partner."

Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

A Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng