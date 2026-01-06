A lady who attended the burial of Anthony Joshua's late friends, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, has paid a heartfelt tribute to them on Instagram

She spoke highly of Sina and Latif and recounted their unforgettable words to her and the moments they shared while alive

Sina and Latif lost their lives in a fatal accident on Monday, December 29, 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and were buried in London on Sunday, January 4

A lady, with the Instagram handle @andreadiamondx, has paid an emotional tribute to Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, British boxer Anthony Joshua's friends who were killed in a tragic accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29, 2025, after their SUV rammed into a stationary truck.

The two men were buried in London on Sunday, January 4, with friends and well-wishers gracing the occasion to pay their last respects.

The lady, who was at the burial, shared a photo from the occasion and other old pictures, which featured the late friends of Joshua.

Lady's moving tribute to Sina and Latif

In an Instagram post, the lady spoke about Sina's hospitality and how he made them cry with laughter, adding that he treated her like family. She called him uncle. A part of her tribute to him read:

"...My brother, Sina. 🕊️ Uncle Sina! You never tried to be iconic. You just were. You left your mark on our lives like fingerprints.

"If someone needed shelter, your door was already open, your home already theirs. Most times you made us cry with laughter a wrong word, said in the right sentence or your one liners.

"The joke living between us. You treated me like family. You trained me like family. Made effort feel light. Made showing up feel easy. “Anytime, sister. Come on!” You spoke of quieter dreams to travel,to learn, to shed the noise, the kind of ambitions that sound like peace..."

To Latif, also called Kevin, she described him as someone who had seen beyond the world. She recounted what Latif told her about the afterlife not to long ago.

According to her, he said the afterlife was not frightening and felt familiar like somewhere the soul remembers before the mind catches up. She wrote:

"My brother, Kev… 🕊️ you not long ago told me you’d seen beyond this world we argue with, in a dream that stayed with you.

"You said the afterlife wasn’t frightening, that it felt familiar like somewhere the soul remembers before the mind catches up. I told you I didn’t believe in it. said I needed proof, said I trusted only what I could touch.

"You had no doubt and said, “You’ll see.” Not in challenge. Not in fear. But with peace. And now I sit with your words, not trying to understand them, only holding them the way you held your faith quietly, without force. If you were right, Kev, if the place you saw is real, then I hope it met you gently and you have our brother Sina with you. Rest In Peace."

Anthony Joshua's friends: Lady's tribute melts hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's tribute below:

jords8686 said:

"Beautiful words which i can tell have been written from deep within your heart."

iblogme said:

"Wow you wrote this so incredibly beautifully may they rest in peace."

aqfoundationorg said:

"Let’s be real if it was anyone else, we would have paid our respects and got on with our day. Celebrities dies and we don’t bat an eyelid, it doesn’t affect us. But the death of Abdul Latif (Kevin Ayodele) has shook most of us & we’ve been mourning as though he was our own blood brother.

"This is our ummah. It’s because of his dawah and sincerity of character and deep devotion and love for God which has touched thousands, now look at how God put the love of our brother into the hearts of thousands. That’s God given. How can we still deny God? People from all over the world rushed to attend both your funerals.Everyday we see a podcast or post about Latif, you’ve given dawah even in your death. May Allah grant both our beloved brothers Jannah and forgive them. For God is the Most Merciful and Most Gracious. To God we belong and to Him we return."

simmy_ray said:

"Such beautiful words, filled with precious memories. Sending my love and condolence."

feefeelabelle said:

"Such beautiful, articulate and poetic words with some beautiful words that you have to cherish. Hold on to the love you shared, praying you find some comfort in that. RIEP Latz and Sina."

Video of Anthony Joshua at friends' burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a ladyhad shared a rare video of Anthony Joshua at his late friends' burial.

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and Anthony Joshua was present for the ceremony.

A TikTok user, @jouelsbracelet_by_samara, posted a video of the boxer at the ceremony, where he was seen hugging and greeting people.

