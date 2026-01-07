A childhood friend of Anthony Joshua's late fitness trainer, Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, has publicly shared their chats as he mourned his demise

The man, known as Howie Hall, also posted his memorable chats with Sina Ghami, Joshua's strength and conditioning coach who also died in the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash in Nigeria on Monday, December 29

Howie released the chats of both late friends as he paid an emotional tribute to them and sent a message of comfort to Joshua

Howie Hall, a childhood friend of Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, Anthony Joshua's late fitness trainer, has taken to Instagram to pay a tribute to him and Sina Ghami, the British-Nigerian boxer's strength and conditioning coach who also lost his life in the car crash in Nigeria on Monday, December 29.

Both men were laid to rest in London on Sunday, January 4, with a sea of mourners showing up to pay their last respects to them, including Joshua, who escaped death in the accident with minor injuries.

Howie Hall says he and Latif have been friends since they were 17. Photo Credit: @howie_hall

Source: Instagram

Howie, in a post via his verified Instagram handle where he also shared their old pictures, admitted that he is struggling to come to terms with the fact that Latif and Sina are no more.

He said he could not find the right words to explain the impact they both had in his lives, hence, his decision to release their chats.

"I’ve woken up today with such a heavy heart 😔💔💔, procrastinating and putting off posting anything publicly. With so many people in attendance yesterday to celebrate you both, it feels like I’ve not had an inti'mate time to say goodbye properly. With everything happening so quickly, I’m still processing and struggling to find the words to explain the impact you both had. We have a place where you are both now at rest, so you will be seeing me to carry on our chats 🙏🏽 ."

Anthony Joshua: Man's tribute to Latif

Howie started by paying a tribute to Latif, whom he said has been like a brother to him since they were 17. Howie recounted how the memories they shared, including Sunday dinners at his dad's house.

He thanked Latif for the energy and laughter he brought to every environment and for always showing up for him.

"@healthy_mindset We’ve been brothers since we were 17! The memories we shared from when we used to roll around in your red Astra, to football team mates, birthday celebrations, holidays, to Sunday dinners at my dad’s house. Thank you for the energy and laughter you brought to every environment and for always showing up for me. You will never be forgotten." ❤️

Anthony Joshua: Man's tribute to Sina Ghami

Paying a tribute to Sina, Howie said he would always miss their chats, where he gave him words of wisdom. Howie described Sina as an uncle, who always encouraged and impacted people positively.

He spoke about the countless jokes they shared from 21, which will now remain in his memory, forever cherished.

"@sina_evolve I’m always going to miss our chats, where you share your words of wisdom always. I’m going to miss your uncle Sina presence, always breathing encouragement and positivity into people, the countless jokes we shared from the age of 21 until now are priceless memories I’ll cherish forever ❤️ ."

Man's encouraging message to Anthony Joshua

To Joshua, Howie reminded the boxer that his brothers loved him and him that they are always available for him no matter what.

"@anthonyjoshua My brother, I can’t even begin to imagine what you’re going through right now, but just remember your brothers loved you and we are here for you always no matter what. You are loved and remember to take time for yourself ❤️ R.I.P Latz & Sina #ForeverRemembered."

Howie Hall mourns the death of Latif 'Latz' Ayodele and Sina Ghami, who are his longtime friends. Photo Credit: @howie_hall

Source: Instagram

Anthony Joshua: Man's tribute after burial trends

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's emotional post below:

blacktherapistnhs101 said:

"Their brotherhood is so beautiful. Blessed to have so many people who loved them. My condolences."

sashaellana said:

"@howie_hall life can be brutal. Remember everything, never forget. Smile at the memories and cry with them too. No one should face this journey alone—friends and family keep us bonded. Stay strong, big hugs x."

lorrettajoshua said:

"A massive loss for family, friends & the community 😢🪽 they touched the hearts of so many. Keep your head up and stay strong."

catherine.houghton.36 said:

"The handsome duo 💔 🕊️Brothers on earth and Brothers above 🤲 sending love and light."

italianoting said:

"So sorry for your loss sending you my deepest condolences🕊️🙏 it's absolutely heartbreaking💔 & I did cross paths with Latz we added each other on FB years ago & I wished him a happy Bday in Aug😢I don't know him as well as you do & don't even know the other guy but I felt fully sad hearing this news especially for the family's, friends & for AJ it's just so tragic & I pray they are in a better place & rest in perfect peace."

personaltrainer_darren said:

"Amazing words , 2 amazing souls were lost 😞💔 thinking of you my bro 👊🏼."

Anthony Joshua: Latif's friend mourns his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mustafa, a friend of Latif, Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer who died in the crash, had paid a touching tribute to him.

Mustafa mourned his friend, who lost his life in the tragic accident which involved British boxer Anthony Joshua on Monday, December 29, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a Facebook post, he released memorable pictures he took with Latif, including one at the Holy City of Mecca. He said he has known Latif, Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer, for almost 10 years, and disclosed that he was the first person with whom he ever walked around the Kaaba.

Source: Legit.ng