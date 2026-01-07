A friend of Sina Ghami, Anthony Joshua's strength and conditioning coach who lost his life in the fatal accident in Nigeria, has takenn to social media to mourn him and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele

Sina and Latif were ladi to rest in London on Sunday, January 4, with British-Nigerian boxer Joshua in attendance, as well as a sea of mourners

Paying a touching tribute to Sina, the friend recounted the words he said to him before Christmas Day of 2025, just days before the fatal accident

Late Sina Ghami's friend, known on Instagram as @idris_not_the_machine, has paid a tribute to him and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, the late fitness trainer of boxer Anthony Joshua who also lost his life in the fatal accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29.

In a heartfelt post on Tuesday, January 6, Sina's friend released pictures he had taken with both men in the past.

Anthony Joshua: Sina Ghami's friend touching tribute

According to him, Sina's energy could light up any room, adding that he was really going to miss him.

He recounted how Sina told him before the Christmas Day of 2025 that he would give him the keys to his gym to train in it on Christmas Day when it is closed if he wanted that.

He said that singular offer showed his kind of person. @idris_not_the_machine further said that Sina and Latif were two special people to many people and will be surely missed.

"Sina what a guy honestly this guy here wow his energy would light up any room ❤️. I’m really gonna miss you brother. The type guy he was that before Xmas he told me if I wanted to train he would give me his keys to train at his gym on Xmas day when it was closed. Shows the man he really was. A real one. You and Latz was two special people to many people and you will be very missed. We shall meet again inshallah coooooooooome onnnnnnnnnnn ❤️," he wrote.

People mourn Sina and Latif's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the death of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele below:

susidk1_ said:

"What a loss Ya Allah. Two authentic humans. Rare."

sill.yamy said:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I’m so sorry for your loss. Even as strangers, many of us have felt real pain in our hearts since hearing the news. Latz and Sina touched millions of lives and left behind a true legacy. May Allah grant them Jannah and give strength to all of you who loved them."

n4zziekh4n said:

"Inshallah and Ameen 🤲🏼 brother may Allah make it easy as possible for you all 🫶 #teamAJ."

andreadiamondx said:

"I can’t stop hearing his voice in my head. Glad you posted this one. Miss you Sina."

shezz_92 said:

"Sending so much love and prayers to you all, the way people have spoken about Latz and Sina speak volumes of the men they are. Built like machines but hearts as pure as Gold intentions as Pure as a feather and gentle Like the softest of snow,, their legacys and memories will always live on and the memories you have will forever be yours be kind to yourself and allow your self the time to grieve and heal,, they will cover you with their protection and their love from Heaven ❤️ xxxxxxx."

aisha.pop said:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and bless his soul.Honestly their departure hits the back bone,Never know them before but couldn’t help wishing it didn’t happen.Allah definitely loves them better."

danis__latypov said:

"By the will of Allah, their place is now in Paradise! Inna li-Llahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un."

Late Sina Ghami's dog pays last respect

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of late Sina Ghami's dog paying its last respect at its owner's funeral had surfaced online.

A TikTok user, @max.millione2, who attended the event, posted a video of Sina’s dog seeing his master’s coffin before the burial.

An Instagram post by Sina revealed that he had owned the dog, named Bella, for 10 years.

