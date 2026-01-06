The widow of a businessman who died from a building collapse caused by the Great Nigeria Insurance House fire in Balogun Market marked their wedding anniversary

One of the victims, Nze Obum, a China-based cloth merchant, was confirmed dead after being trapped beneath the rubble

His wife marked their wedding anniversary days after his death by posting their wedding photo alongside an emotional tribute

The wife of a businessman, who died from a building collapse that occurred when fire devastated the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House plaza, emotionally remembered her husband, Obum Nze.

Obum, a cloth merchant based in China, had reportedly returned to Nigeria for Christmas to support his wife, who had recently given birth, and sell goods at the market.

The wife of the late businessman remembers their wedding anniversary days after his death. Photo: @prettyamiy

The collapse happened as Obum was retrieving the remaining stock from his shop behind the plaza, and he died after being trapped in the rubble despite calls for help.

Late businessman’s wife marks wedding anniversary

Identified on TikTok as @prettyamiy, the widow took to her TikTok page to mark their wedding anniversary days before his death.

The heartbroken woman, who had earlier posted a video of their last dance, shared their wedding photo.

She accompanied the picture with an emotional tribute to her late husband.

Her TikTok post read:

“Today was supposed to be our wedding anniversary Swtty. This pain is much. Pls tell me how to do it…How am I going to live knowing you are no more Swtty.”

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions as woman mourns businessman husband

@EXPENSIVE FRANCIS said:

"When death comes it makes someone act insane, it takes only God to help you at that moment. If only he knew, he could have left the goods and run. Trust me the wife will remarry soon, because she is full of life. Rip."

@Ezeelisiaku Awka said:

"Amarachi sorry Nne. God will be with you. this life self after the whole Hustling in Chinco ..street hustle Ije uwa.. oh mehn eeeeeeeeee. I feel.pain here."

@merrisakarlos said:

"Lord I am not so lucky that you saved my hubby that day few sec before the building started collapsing but pls comfort this woman and her household."

@Ada Dollar said:

"Chai, it's very sad, I keep wondering what was going on in his mind at the moment he knew it was over, his voice keeps echoing in my head, may God grant him rest, and look after the family he loved, and worked tirelessly for till death. but shame on Nigeria government, No provision for emergency rescue!"

A businessman named Nze dies after being trapped in a building collapse caused by fire. Photo: @prettyamiy

