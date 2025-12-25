A Nigerian businesswoman wept bitterly as she lost her two shops in the fire incident at the Great Nigeria Tower in Lagos Island

She showed a video of her shop before the fire and after the flames affected them, and many people felt sorry for her

The major fire erupted at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street in Lagos Island on December 24, 2025

A businesswoman cries in pain after losing her two shops in the fire that engulfed a 22-storey-building in Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Emergency responders battled the fire at the plaza known as the Great Nigeria Insurance House, located on Martins Street in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State, on December 24, 2025.

A woman cries as she loses two shops to the Lagos Island fire. Photo: @bimzee.collection

In a TikTok video by @bimzee.collections, the woman showed how the fire burnt the plaza and affected her shop.

She captioned the video:

"So my shop is gone like that. Haa God what have I done to deserve this God?"

The woman also revealed that she had two shops.

Watch her video below:

In another video, she showed how the shops were before the fire incident destroyed her business.

She captioned the video:

"Vanity upon vanity."

Reactions as woman loses 2 shops to fire

@Christywheels_motors said:

"Imagine buying something online from all this vendor omo."

@avoidme said:

"Na every year dis place Dey burn same as last year. So sorry God we reward you."

@humble last born said:

"All my 3shop was gone just coming back home this morning. But my market was save."

@Ayo_Abdvl said:

"How this big building no go get fire protec…? Sprinklers,Smoke detectors,fire Alerts, Extinguishers,na wetin Buildings like this suppose get normally no be everything be government sef Many things could have been prevented if we all start taking preventive measures and cautions."

@IR€MIDE said:

"Thank God for me, I left this building is not up to 30minutes before the fire outbreak and I was at the 23rd floor."

@Adanneya said:

"This building ., was plaining to go there yesterday cos I hv a customer I buy show from., I was so tired , couldn’t go again.. God wat if I went ,,, Watin I wan tell my maker?.. so sorry for those who lost their goods."

@debbybliss said:

"My goods just arrived yesterday for the ship company that is here. Why God have not heal for lost of shop and now another lost."

A businesswoman loses her two shops as fire guts plaza in Lagos Island. Photo: @bimzee.collection

